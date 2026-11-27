Asian markets rallied on Thursday, led by AI-linked equities, as Nvidia fell 3.9% following an S&P Global Ratings warning. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi posted gains after Wall Street mixed closes.

Asian equity markets staged a significant recovery on Thursday, November 26, 2026, driven primarily by renewed interest in artificial intelligence -related stocks. This rebound occurred as Wall Street pared back its sharp losses from the previous trading day, signaling a temporary stabilization in investor sentiment across global financial hubs.

Nvidia Slump Triggers Sector Volatility

Nvidia, a dominant force in the technology sector, saw its shares decline by 3.9 percent on Wednesday. This drop marked the second consecutive day of losses for artificial intelligence shares, reflecting growing caution among investors regarding the sustainability of the AI trade. The sell-off intensified after Jensen Huang resumed his role as chief executive officer, yet market confidence remained fragile.

Also read Nvidia shares jump 35% after Huang reinstated as CEO following Trump defense

Compounding these concerns, S&P Global Ratings issued a warning on Wednesday that it might downgrade Nvidia's credit rating. The rating agency cited specific worries surrounding the company's management structure and corporate governance practices. These developments have exacerbated investor wariness, which had already been rising due to broader questions about AI development timelines and corporate profitability.

Beyond corporate governance issues, the AI sector faces headwinds from industry calls for a development slowdown over safety concerns. Additionally, the recent U.S. midterm elections have introduced uncertainty regarding the pace of future AI infrastructure buildouts, further dampening enthusiasm for high-growth technology stocks in the immediate term.

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Regional Market Performance and Gains

Despite the volatility in American markets, Asian bourses demonstrated resilience. Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.3 percent to close at 57,768.92 points. This positive movement contrasted with the index's 2.8 percent drop on the preceding day. Within the Japanese market, OpenAI investor SoftBank Group surged by 9 percent, while memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings posted an impressive 12.4 percent gain.

Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron also participated in the rally, rising 1.5 percent. In South Korea, the benchmark KOSPI index added 1.2 percent to reach 4,755.29 points, recovering from a severe 6.2 percent decline the day before. Samsung Electronics gained 1.6 percent, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix rose by 3.7 percent, highlighting investor confidence in local semiconductor manufacturers.

Taiwan's Taichung Exchange (Taiex) index jumped 2.6 percent, although shares of leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) increased by a modest 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.9 percent to 22,373.81. Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite index remained largely flat, dipping less than 0.1 percent to 3,475.46 points.

Wall Street Mixed Close and Global Trade Tensions

Across the Pacific, U.S. markets closed in a mixed fashion ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3 percent on Wednesday after experiencing intraday swings of as much as 3.2 percent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.6 percent lower, recovering from a deeper drop of 4.6 percent earlier in the session.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a slight gain of 0.3 percent. Broadcom ended the day 0.1 percent lower, while Anthropic, which began public trading last week, recovered from early losses to finish 1.1 percent higher. However, Anthropic shares remained below their initial public offering price of $83 per share.

Investors are closely monitoring the potential economic impacts of new tariff hikes announced by the U.S. administration. These tariffs, targeting China, Japan, and the European Union among other partners, are expected to take effect early next year. Market analysts warn that these measures could exacerbate inflationary pressures and lead to higher consumer prices globally, adding another layer of complexity to the economic outlook.

Commodities and Currency Fluctuations

In the commodities sector, oil prices rose early on Thursday despite continued global supply recovery. Tensions in the Middle East remained a key driver for energy markets. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, increased by 0.5 percent to $91.11 per barrel. This level is significantly higher than the approximately $72 per barrel seen before the war began in late February.

Benchmark U.S. crude also saw gains, increasing 0.8 percent to $84.33 per barrel. In foreign exchange markets, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly against the Japanese yen, falling to 159.12 yen from 159.16 yen. The euro traded at $1.0961, a decrease from $1.0974, reflecting shifting capital flows and risk sentiment among global traders.