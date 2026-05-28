Asian shares decline and oil prices up more than $1 after US strikes on Iran

Shares have fallen in Asia after the U.S. conducted what the military said were defensive strikes against Iran.

Asia markets index of Japan, South Korea and Australia is seen on a screen at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index , top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index , top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

FILE - A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index, seen through the glass wall of an office building in Tokyo, May 7, 2026. A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Monday, May 25, 2026, in Tokyo.

four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat near the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military also hit an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone. Those attacks followed others earlier in the week.

In early Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 64,711.12, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.4% to 8,192.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.4% to 24,983.64, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 4,098.10.

“Conflicting reports on the contours of a U.S.-Iran deal dampened risks sentiments as markets grow increasingly wary about the possibility of a deal,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a commentary. “While there is desire to maintain the ceasefire with both Iran and the) U.S. toning down language on renewed attacks and persisting with indirect channels of communication, it remains remarkably hard to envisage how a compromise can be reached on key issues,” he said.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks inched to more records after oil prices declined more than 4%, easing pressure on consumers and businesses worldwide. The S&P 500 edged up by less than 0.1% to 7,520.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, to 50,644.28. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to 26,674.73. All three indexes set all-time highs.

Stocks of companies with big fuel bills helped lead the way on hopes that lower oil prices will remove a big drag on their profits. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings climbed 6.1%, and United Airlines rallied 6.3%. Delta Air Lines rose 3% and set an all-time high.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil fell 4.6% to $92.25 after the ceasefire between the United States and Iran appeared to hold despite the U.S. military launching what it calledA barrel of benchmark U.S. crude gained $2.65 to $91.33. On Wednesday, it had fallen 5.5%, to settle at $88.68, back to where it was in mid-April.and uncertainty caused by high oil prices largely because companies have reported surprisingly strong profits for the start of 2026, and the forecast is for them to continue.

In other dealings early Thursday, the U.S. dollar rose to 159.52 Japanese yen from 159.51 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1608 from $1.1626. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Phones Blew Up With a Tornado Warning — What Residents Did NextKSAT's Educator of the MonthPaxton Beats the $150M Machine & Takes the Senate NominationThe Guadalupe River Is Fighting to Come BackEverything You Need to Know Before You Vote TodayGambling Bust — Sheriff explains what makes a game room illegalIs that Spurs merchandise on the corner actually illegal?

Mom watches car slam into her daughter's brand-new Mini Cooper — driver takes off





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stan Choe Business Washington News World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran latest: Trump says Iran negotiations are 'proceeding nicely'Three days after President Donald Trump indicated that a peace deal between the United States and Iran was nearly complete and only needed to be finalized, the negotiations between the two countries continue.

Read more »

Asian Shares Rise, Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Stocks Hit RecordsAsian shares rose on Wednesday, while oil prices fell as the U.S. stock market continued to hit records. The boom in artificial intelligence drove heavy buying of computer chipmakers and other technology companies, with South Korea's Kospi jumping nearly 5% and Taiwan's benchmark also surging.

Read more »

Iran latest: Trump holding Cabinet Wednesday as Iran negotiations continueAs peace negotiations between the United States and Iran continue, President Donald Trump was expected to assemble his Cabinet at Camp David, but the meeting is instead going to be held at the White House because of expected bad weather.

Read more »

Iran-Oman cooperation on Hormuz shipping included in draft US-Iran deal: reportUnder the draft deal, Iran would commit to returning several commercial ships going through the Strait to pre-tension levels within a month, according to state media.

Read more »