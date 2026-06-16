Asian shares are mostly higher and Japan's Nikkei tops 70,000 before BOJ rate hike

Asian shares are mostly higher and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 briefly topped 70,000 for the first time before trimming early gains after the Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to 1%.

A dealer watches computer monitors at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

A board above the New York Stock Exchange trading floor displays the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial averge, Monday, June 15, 2026. A dealer watches computer monitors at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

– Asian shares mostly gained and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 briefly topped 70,000 for the first time Tuesday before trimming early gains after theThe quarter percentage point hike took the benchmark rate to its highest level in three decades. By early afternoon, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.6% at 69,713.05, while South Korea's Kospi moved further into record territory, gaining 2.1% to 8,721.64.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 8,892.10 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.3% to 24,533.35. On Monday, stock markets rallied worldwide and oil prices eased after the United States and Iran reached a to get the global flow of crude going again. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% and the Dow climbed 0.9% to a record. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.1%.where much of Asia gets its oil supply.

But some analysts urged caution, noting many issues remain uncertain. Negotiations with Iran are expected to continue over the next 60 days. Even after Hormuz reopens on Friday as expected, it will likely takeOil prices have declined recently on hopes for an extension of the ceasefire in the war, falling from the $100 plus levels they were at a few weeks ago. Before the war, oil was trading at about $70 a barrel.

Early Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude was down 9 cents at $80.66 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 24 cents to $82.93 a barrel.industry soared. Micron Technology rallied 10.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices rose 7%. Nvidia’s climb of 3.5% was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 upward because the AI chip company is Wall Street’s most valuable company, giving it more weight on the index than any other.

, Elon Musk’s rocket company that also owns the AI company xAI, rose 19.6% in its second day of trading on Wall Street. In the bond market, Treasury yields eased on hopes that lower oil prices will remove pressure on central banks to raise interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.47% from 4.48% late Friday. In currency trading early Tuesday, the U.S. dollar was nearly unchanged at 160.33 Japanese yen.

The euro cost $1.1580, down from $1.1592. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Backstory on Jaguars kicker Cam Little's bleach blonde locks‘The symbol of our city:’ Historic Kate’s Tree in Fernandina Beach damaged in stormWoman killed in hit-and-run found by passing patrol officer: JSOMan fatally stabbed during fight on Atlantic Boulevard: JSO‘Just broke my heart’: Neighbors in Lake Asbury devastated after teen killed in e-bike crashOne DCPS student is taking a stance against book challenges and removalsShare something about the 14-year-old on e-bike killed in tragic crash in Clay County‘They had rifles pointed at my babies’: Jacksonville mom recounts terrifying swatting prankSargassum seaweed returns to Jacksonville Beach, creating odor and cleanup challengesPrevious video





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World News Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthony Chen Urges Emerging Asian Filmmakers to ‘Break Conventions’ at Shanghai Film FestivalAnthony Chen chairs the Asian New Talent jury at Shanghai Film Festival as four Golden Goblet juries reveal their criteria.

Read more »

Netherlands and Japan Share the Spoils in Thrilling 2-2 World Cup OpenerA dramatic second half saw the Netherlands and Japan fight back and forth in a 2-2 draw. Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones (Summerville) scored for the Dutch, while Japan responded through Takumi Nakamura and a late equalizer from a corner scramble. The result extends the Netherlands' unbeaten record in World Cup opening matches to 10 games.

Read more »

Japan and Netherlands share points in thrilling 2-2 World Cup draw at Dallas StadiumJapan and the Netherlands played to a 2-2 draw in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F match at Dallas Stadium. Fans from both nations praised the stadium atmosphere, calling it exceptional compared to other events at AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerry World. Dutch fans expressed awe at the venue's size and air conditioning, while Japanese fans echoed the excitement. The match featured goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville for the Netherlands and a late equalizer from Daichi Kamada.

Read more »

Netherlands and Japan Share the Spoils in a Thrilling 2-2 World Cup OpenerIn a captivating Group Stage match, the Netherlands and Japan played out a four-goal spectacle that saw both teams score and then have their leads pegged back. A slow first half gave way to a frantic second period, with Crysencio Summerville and Keito Nakamura scoring memorable goals before Daichi Kamada's late equalizer secured Japan a valuable point. Tactical insights, standout individual performances, and what the result means for both teams' World Cup aspirations are explored.

Read more »