Asian stock indices fell as Nvidia's leadership crisis and AI sector volatility weighed on markets. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1% while investors await critical earnings data and geopolitical updates from summits in Manila and Shenzhen.

Asian equity markets declined on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, extending a downtrend driven by persistent volatility in the artificial intelligence sector and looming earnings results from tech giant Nvidia. South Korea's Kospi index fell 1% to close at 5,051.93, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2% to 58,956.67. Investors are closely monitoring Nvidia's upcoming quarterly report, as the company continues to face significant headwinds related to executive leadership changes and broader regulatory scrutiny.

Nvidia Leadership Crisis Weighs on Tech Giants

Nvidia has emerged as the central point of anxiety for global investors, with the stock sinking 4.1% in recent trading sessions. The semiconductor leader has lost $735 billion in market value following disclosures regarding CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs and his alleged ties to a Chinese spy. Interim CEO Colette Kress is scheduled to address Wall Street during Nvidia's earnings call, a moment that carries heightened importance given the company's role in powering the global AI infrastructure boom.

Also read Asian Tech Stocks Slide Ahead of Nvidia Earnings Amid Broader Market Sell-Off

The market reaction reflects deep-seated concerns about governance and stability within the AI industry. Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, noted that the risk was already priced in but has intensified due to the latest developments. Investors are increasingly worried that the AI sector's rapid growth may be masking a bubble, compounded by political uncertainties following the U.S. midterm elections and calls for stricter regulations on data center construction.

Regional Indices Drop Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Market declines were widespread across Asia, with South Korean memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics falling 2.4% and SK Hynix rising only 0.7%. In Japan, shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group tumbled 6.2%, while testing equipment maker Advantest slumped 4.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 1.2% to 23,458.87, and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.8% to 23,458.87. These regional losses mirror broader declines on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell 1.9% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2.5% on Monday.

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The geographic spread of these losses coincides with major diplomatic events, including the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, and the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Investors are scanning for signs of enhanced cross-border cooperation and progress on trade agreements, as geopolitical tensions continue to influence market sentiment and supply chain dynamics. The convergence of economic and political risks has created a fragile trading environment across the region.

Bond Yields and Oil Prices Show Mixed Signals

In the fixed income market, U.S. Treasury yields eased slightly, with the 10-year yield falling to 5.13% from 5.15% late Friday. This decline followed a worse-than-expected inflation report, though yields remain well above the 4.80% low recorded earlier in the month. Higher borrowing costs continue to impact sectors such as housing, where expensive mortgage rates have already dampened activity. Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower, with Brent crude dropping 0.8% to $91.66 a barrel and U.S. benchmark crude sliding 0.8% to $85.01 per barrel.

Broader Market Impacts and Corporate Fallout

Beyond the tech sector, other corporate news influenced market movements, including a 3.9% drop in L3Harris Technologies shares. The defense contractor faces potential liability after officials in President Donald Trump's administration suggested it may be at fault for the nationwide air traffic ground stop on Friday. L3Harris has stated that it is supporting the Federal Aviation Administration in its investigation. Despite these setbacks, U.S. corporate earnings remain robust, with S&P 500 companies on track to report earnings per share nearly 32% higher than the previous year. However, the overshadowing volatility in AI stocks continues to dominate investor focus as the week progresses.