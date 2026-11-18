Asian shares are mixed Wednesday as AI stocks bounce back after Wall Street losses.

Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as artificial intelligence stocks bounced back after widespread losses among the tech industry on Wall Street. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.9% to 5,062.92 as memory chipmaker SK Hynix surged 4.6% and Samsung Electronics added 2.1%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 59,024.28. Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group climbed 3.1% and testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 4.6% after the lunch break. Japan recorded a 476.5 billion yen trade deficit in October, according to government data released Wednesday.

Also read Asian shares decline following stocks tumbled on Wall Street

The trade deficit was up 58% from a year earlier. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1% to 23,264.96, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% lower to 3,578.72. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 8,821.80. Taiwan’s Taiex moved 0.1% higher.

India’s Sensex was down 0.6%. Investors will be watching the APEC summit beginning Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where world leaders gather to discuss regional trade and economic cooperation . The Asia-Pacific must pursue more open trade and equitable growth if it is to remain stable and dynamic, Chinese President Xi Jinping told business executives on the sidelines of the summit.

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Trade relations will be a focus as U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi are set to meet for the third time this year. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 sank 1% and at one point was on track for its first back-to-back losses of at least 1.5% since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 848 points, or 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. The center of the action was again Nvidia, which resumed its whipsaw moves.

After flipping between modest gains and losses in the morning, it veered lower and dropped as much as 3.7% before trimming the loss down to 0.4%. The swings came ahead of the chip company’s latest earnings report, which arrived after trading ended for the day and once again came in above analysts' expectations. It was Nvidia’s first earnings report since interim CEO Colette Kress took over for Jensen Huang .

The pressure is on Kress and Nvidia to show whether the company’s tremendous growth can continue following the stunning resignation of one of AI’s strongest influencers. Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had a relationship with an alleged spy for China.

Huang said on the X social-media network Tuesday that he would come back as CEO if “the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America. ” AI-related stocks have been shaky for months because of a rolling chain of worries. At first, it was concerns that AI stock prices had broadly shot too high in their frenzy.

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Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund further growth. Most of Wall Street was weak Tuesday, as 17 out of every 20 stocks within the index fell. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward 5.15% Tuesday morning from 5.12% late Monday before later pulling back to 5.10%. It erased its gain after the sharp drops for AI stocks pushed investors to herd into investments seen as safer bets.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks of banks fell as investors consider how much pain the broad U.S. economy will feel from any pullback in AI-related spending. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.4%. A day before, a technical issue at the bank had slowed transactions for customers trying to use the Zelle payment system. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 0.8% to $93.14.

It’s been yo-yoing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran . In other dealings Wednesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, was 1.1% down to $92.12 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 1.8% to $84.45 per barrel. The U.S. dollar slid to 159.31 Japanese yen from 159.40 yen. The euro fell to $1.0981 from $1.0994.