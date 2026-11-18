The latest findings from Stop AAPI Hate show that people of certain nationalities are more likely to face detention and deportation.

The latest findings from Stop AAPI Hate show that people of certain nationalities are more likely to face detention and deportation. The nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate resented new numbers Tuesday, showing a steep increase in Asian immigrants being arrested and deported under the trump administration’s immigration policies.

Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The number of Asian immigrants detained, arrested and deported under President Donald Trump's second administration has skyrocketed, reaching unprecedented levels and contributing to discrimination and anti-immigrant rhetoric, a new report said Tuesday.

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Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition and nonprofit organization, tracked federal data obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and surveyed Asian immigrants multiple times before documenting the steep increase in arrests and deportations under Trump's immigration policies.found that between Jan. 20, 2025, and Aug. 6, 2026, more than 9,900 Asian migrants were deported, representing an 1,100% increase nationwide. When comparing deportations during the same month, the number rose from 123 in March 2022 to 1,703 in March 2026, marking a 1,284.6% increase.

Stop AAPI Hate also reported at least 21,480 arrests of Asian migrants, a 436% increase, and 19,148 people detained, a 512% increase.

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"Asian and Pacific Islander experiences are too often missing from the national narrative on immigration enforcement," Cynthia Choi, a co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, said, explaining why the organization decided to create the ICE tracker. " not because the harm isn't happening, but because not enough people are telling our stories. ", Asian immigrants have also been affected, with nearly 200 people sent to foreign countries, a 942% increase compared with the Biden administration.

"Some Asian and Pacific Islanders are being deported to third countries they've never lived in or to places where they face persecution and violence," Choi said. When examining the countries of origin of Asian deportees, people from India accounted for 29% of Asian ICE arrests, followed by people from China at 25%, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Laos, according to the tracker.

" arrests of people from India and China are roughly in line with their shares of the Asian-born non-U.S. citizen population, which I'll refer to as the Asian non-citizen population for short," said Stephanie Chen, director of data and research at Stop AAPI Hate. Officials with the organization said they were alarmed that people from historically refugee communities, including those from Vietnam and Laos, have been disproportionately affected.

While people from Laos make up about 0.6% of Asian non-citizens in the U.S., Laotians account for nearly 5% of Asian arrests, the tracker said. People from Laos include Hmong, Yumyan, Kamu, Taitam and other ethnic groups.

"We're seeing similar patterns among communities within these broader groups, including those from Vietnam, Cambodia, and Bhutan for historical refugee communities, and those from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for Central Asian communities," Chen said. California accounted for the largest share of Asian immigrant arrests, representing about a quarter of the national total.

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Texas, which does not have the same sanctuary policies limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE as California and New York, ranked second, accounting for 13% of Asian immigrant arrests. But one finding that stood out was Oklahoma, which had a disproportionately high share of Asian ICE arrests.

Oklahoma, also a non-sanctuary state, recorded more than 2,700 arrests of Asian migrants through enforcement operations, including" share of arrests is about nine times its share of the Asian non-citizen population," Chen said. Arrests in Indiana, Minnesota and Pennsylvania were roughly twice their respective shares of the Asian non-citizen population, the data showed. After surveying Asian immigrants multiple times, Stop AAPI Hate found that more than half of respondents, including U.S. citizens, felt the impact of the anti-immigrant climate.

The organization said it had received reports from Asian Americans who were verbally and physically targeted by people threatening to call ICE on them, similar to incidents involving Hispanic people, including a "We saw what kind of racial scapegoating did during COVID. We're watching it happen again in a different form," Choi said, referring to the survey findings.

In one example, a Chinese woman in California said a driver accelerated toward her at a pedestrian crossing, forcing her to step back. The driver then confronted her while calling 911, demanding to see her green card and calling her an"illegal immigrant.

" "This story illustrates a larger pattern we saw of people policing others' immigration status and questioning what their immigration status was and also using deportation as a threat," Chen said.