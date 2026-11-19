The 16th annual Asian Curry Awards celebrated 46 winning restaurants across the UK, recognizing excellence in categories ranging from fine dining to casual eateries. Organized by the Asian Catering Federation, the event highlighted the industry's contribution to modern Britain.

Britain has long been celebrated as a nation with a profound passion for curry, where the culinary landscape ranges from spicy chili-infused dishes to the comforting warmth of freshly baked naan bread.

This deep cultural affinity for Asian cuisine was recently highlighted on a grand scale during the 16th annual Asian Curry Awards, a prestigious event that recognized excellence across the industry. Held on November 15, the ceremony presented 46 accolades to the finest establishments in the United Kingdom, celebrating the diversity and quality of Asian and Oriental dining.

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ACF Awards Honor UK Restaurants

Organized by the Asian Catering Federation, which represents approximately 30,000 restaurants nationwide, the awards serve as a vital platform for honoring businesses that span fine dining experiences, casual eateries, takeaways, and specialized vegan and vegetarian venues. The winners were determined through a rigorous process involving an esteemed panel of judges who selected finalists from a shortlist curated based on public voting, ensuring that the voices of spice-loving consumers played a crucial role in the selection.

The atmosphere at the ceremony was one of celebration and gratitude, with ACF chairman Yawar Khan addressing the audience to praise the dedication, resilience, and hard work of the restaurateurs. He emphasized that the success of these businesses is not merely attributed to the exceptional flavors crafted by their chefs but also to the generations of determination invested in building these enterprises.

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Khan noted that these restaurants have significantly contributed to shaping modern Britain, thriving through their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace sustainability despite the profound challenges faced by the hospitality sector. In London, Panas by Sujan Katuwal MBE, located in Blackheath, was crowned Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year for the London Suburbs, boasting an impressive average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 5,000 reviews.

London Establishments Secure Top Titles

Meanwhile, Namaaste in Highgate secured the title of Best Asian Restaurant of the Year for London, distinguished by its varied menu featuring specialty options, tikki wala burgers, and wraps. The Pepper Tree in Clapham was also recognized as the Thai Restaurant of the Year, adding to the rich tapestry of London's culinary offerings. Beyond the capital, the awards highlighted exceptional talent across various regions of the UK.

In Lincolnshire, The Gourmet in Scunthorpe took home the Best Asian Restaurant of the Year title, leveraging over thirty years of experience to serve fresh, made-to-order Indian food. In the North of England, Dosa Village in Stockport was honored as the Best Indian Restaurant, renowned for its exquisite South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine, while Everest Gurkha in York won for Nepalese cuisine, offering homemade meals prepared by expert chefs.

Regional Winners Recognized Across UK

The North West saw dual recognition, with Hashtag Indian Restaurant in Workington and the Prescot branch of Dosa Village both winning Asian Restaurant of the Year for their diverse menus of curries and biryanis. The South West emerged as a major hub of excellence, with multiple establishments including Rivaaz in Lymington, Tandoori Nights in Amesbury, Cafe Mumbai in Totnes, and Ragini in Seaton all receiving the Asian Restaurant of the Year award.

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These family-run businesses and historic venues, such as The Sundorbon in Dorset which has been serving award-winning cuisine since 1988, continue to captivate diners with authentic flavors and signature street classics. Further south, Spice 87 in Southampton and establishments in Kent and the South East, including Shozna in Rochester and Cinnamon Square in Hildenborough, completed the list of winners, demonstrating the widespread popularity and high standards of Asian cuisine throughout the country.