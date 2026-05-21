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Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders Share journeys with inspiring stories

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Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders Share journeys with inspiring stories
Asian AmericanPacific IslanderFootball
📆5/21/2026 12:52 PM
📰FOX29philly
54 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 60% · Publisher: 51%

The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders highlight their diverse backgrounds during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, sharing inspiring stories of self-discovery and resilience. Their positive feedback received in Instagram showcases their efforts to inspire others through their shared experiences.

Several Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are sharing how their Asian American and Pacific Islander backgrounds shape their journeys, as the squad marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Eagles highlighted the cheerleaders on Instagram, receiving positive feedback from the community. Several Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by sharing their stories and backgrounds. The Eagles cheerleaders say their cultural backgrounds are a source of pride and inspiration for themselves and others.

Chelsea Pe Benito, a first-generation Filipina American, said, 'sacrifices, truly mean the world to me and I just hope I’m able to inspire a little girl that looks like me, that with hard work and dedication they can do the same.

' Rylee Kennedy, who was adopted from South Korea, said, 'I have been so grateful to just continue to explore my culture and my history of my birth country. It’s something that used to be a point of self-consciousness and now it’s something that I’m very, very proud of and honored to represent in the NFL.

' The cheerleaders say they dedicate years to perfecting their performance skills and that their ethnic and cultural backgrounds are a strength

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Asian American Pacific Islander Football Cheerleading Inspiration Pride Heritage Background Sacrifices Inspiration

 

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