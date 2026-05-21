Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders Share journeys with inspiring stories

The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders highlight their diverse backgrounds during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, sharing inspiring stories of self-discovery and resilience. Their positive feedback received in Instagram showcases their efforts to inspire others through their shared experiences.

Several Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are sharing how their Asian American and Pacific Islander backgrounds shape their journeys, as the squad marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Eagles highlighted the cheerleaders on Instagram, receiving positive feedback from the community. Several Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by sharing their stories and backgrounds. The Eagles cheerleaders say their cultural backgrounds are a source of pride and inspiration for themselves and others.

Chelsea Pe Benito, a first-generation Filipina American, said, 'sacrifices, truly mean the world to me and I just hope I’m able to inspire a little girl that looks like me, that with hard work and dedication they can do the same.

' Rylee Kennedy, who was adopted from South Korea, said, 'I have been so grateful to just continue to explore my culture and my history of my birth country. It’s something that used to be a point of self-consciousness and now it’s something that I’m very, very proud of and honored to represent in the NFL.

' The cheerleaders say they dedicate years to perfecting their performance skills and that their ethnic and cultural backgrounds are a strength





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asian American Pacific Islander Football Cheerleading Inspiration Pride Heritage Background Sacrifices Inspiration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan completes Mach 5 hypersonic engine test for 2-hour Pacific travelJapan successfully tested a Mach 5 ramjet engine that could power hypersonic aircraft capable of reaching the US in just 2 hours.

Read more »

Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage MonthThis week on FYI Philly, we're celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

Read more »

A Historical Reenactment of Fred Korematsu's Legal JourneyThe event honored Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and commemorated the important moment in American civil rights history.

Read more »

Woman behind San Francisco's AAPI celebration a longtime champion of Asian Pacific heritageThe woman who began San Francisco's month-long celebration of Asian Pacific heritage in 2005 is still shining her spotlight on the community today.

Read more »