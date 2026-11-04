Asia Pacific Screen Awards Announce Winners

Guria wins Best Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards while 9 Temples To Heaven takes Best Director, with additional prizes awarded across various categories including Best Actress, Best Artistic Contribution, and the Kurosawa Akira Award.

‘ Guria’ Wins Best Film At Asia Pacific Screen Awards; ‘ 9 Temples To Heaven’ Takes Best Director The film was presented with the Tokyo Grand Prix/The Governor of Tokyo Award, which comes with a cash prize of $19,000 .

One of 15 films in Tokyo’s main competition section, it follows a pair of siblings in post-Communist Macedonia, who make their living stealing bronze busts and manhole covers, until an injury forces them into contact with the Macedonian underworld. .

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Chinese artist Sun Xun spent ten years making the film, which combines animation with ink wash painting, medieval European engravings and other styles of art. , about a solitary woodcutter who is faced with taking in his sister when the mental institution she lives in closes. Best Actress went to Hu Ling for). The awards for best Best Director, Actor, Actress and Best Artistic Contribution all came with a cash prize of $1,900 .

Australian filmmaker Rolf de Heer headed the main competition jury, which also included Tokyo and New York-based producer Alex Lo, Korean producer Oh Jungwan, French colorist Yov Moor and Japanese actress Makiko Watanabe. In the Asian Future competition for emerging Asian filmmakers, Best Film with a cash prize of JPY1M was presented toNippon Cinema Now, the festival’s section that presents a showcase of contemporary Japanese cinema, also handed out prizes, which were introduced for the first time this year.

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The Best Film Award was presented toThe TIFF Ethical Film Award , which had a separate jury headed by actor Isomura Hayato, went to Isabelle Stever’sThe award aims to raise awareness of social issues including the environment, poverty and discrimination. As previously announced, the Kurosawa Akira Award went to Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof and Japanese filmmaker Mipo O. Tokyo International Film Festival ran from October 26 to November 4, 2026.

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