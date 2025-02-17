Asia-Pacific Markets Rise on Japan's Growth Beat and Anticipation of Rate Cuts

Asian markets open higher following Japan's better-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter. Investors await central bank decisions from Australia, Indonesia, and New Zealand this week.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Monday as investors digested Japan's fourth-quarter economic growth data while anticipating a series of central bank decisions from the region this week. Preliminary government data released on Monday revealed that Japan's economy expanded by 0.7% in the fourth quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis, surpassing the Reuters estimates of 0.6%. On an annualized basis, GDP grew by 2.8%, exceeding the Reuters forecast of 1.3%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia commenced its two-day meeting on Monday, with expectations for an interest rate cut on Tuesday. Indonesia and New Zealand's central banks are also anticipated to announce their rate decisions on Wednesday. Market sentiment was further buoyed by news from China, where traders reacted positively to the government's new tariff plans. Additionally, recent inflation data proved more encouraging than initially anticipated. Despite Friday's data indicating a 0.9% decline in Japan's industrial production, traders remained optimistic. This positive outlook extended to other Asian markets, with investors hopeful for sustained economic growth in the region





