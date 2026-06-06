Asia Live food emporium will make its Valley Fair debut Friday

The 15,000-square-foot space will feature restaurants and bars, a marketplace and cooking stations for interactive experiences.

George Chen will build upon his successful China Live restaurant concept in San Francisco with an Asia Live at Westfield Valley Fair that will explore all Asian cuisines.

If George Chen had stopped at the 16 restaurant concepts he has created globally, he would have sealed his legacy as a groundbreaking chef. But there’s always a desire for more. So concept No. 17 — the massive Asia Live food emporium — will open Friday, June 12, at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara. This builds upon his China Live in San Francisco by expanding the scope to include all Asian cuisines.

“It’s creative expression,” Chen said. “Hopefully I’ve done my very best work. ” At Valley Fair, Asia Live will join a global array of restaurants, including Northern California’s only Eataly, the pan-Italy concept, which is located just steps away. Chen’s concept will offer contemporary takes on the traditional dishes of greater China, Southeast Asia, India, Korea and Japan for Bay Area residents and international visitors.

“San Francisco was our foundation, and Silicon Valley gives us a new stage to share that story,” he said. The 15,000-square-foot space, set over two levels — with a rooftop terrace to come at a later date — will feature restaurants and bars, a retail marketplace and cooking stations for interactive experiences. Diners will be able to watch chefs fill dumplings, roll sushi and make curry.

Upon entering this sleek, redesigned space, guests will find a long bar that combines freshly made sushi and craft cocktails. The second floor is where most of the action is. Open-view kitchens will allow diners to observe the culinary artisans up close or from the scores of tables, nooks and high-tops nearby. A second bar is located next to the kitchen lineup.

Situated at the other end of the second floor are the upscale Bar Lucy and a VIP dining room, available for private parties and special occasions. Chen’s S.F. bestsellers are likely to be hits in Silicon Valley too. Chen’s Sheng Jian Bao are dumplings filled with juicy pork and pan-fried. The Peking Duck, carved to order, is lacquered with a fruit glaze and served with sesame pockets to fill.

They top the menu of 50-plus dishes categorized by salads and starters, dim sum, cold plates, seafood, rice-noodle-soup, vegetables and more. Desserts range from Cindy’s Pineapple Walnut Spice Carrot Cake to Matcha Lava Cake to Peking Duck Fat Popcorn Over Ice Cream. The retail marketplace will be located on the concourse level, along with Asia Live on the Go, a takeout counter for Dutch Crunch BBQ Pork Buns, Duck Pockets, shave ice and more.

In San Francisco, Chen first received acclaim for his contemporary Betelnut, an imaginative restaurant with a menu that spanned Asia, from Singapore to Tokyo. before launching other ventures that led to China Live’s opening in 2017.





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