Giona A. Nazzaro, the Swiss festival's artistic director, lauded her as 'an artist who has always managed to reimagine what it means to make films, constantly challenging herself and taking personal risks.'

Argento will receive the award in Piazza Grande on the evening of Aug. 13 and also present Jorge Thielen Armand’s , one of the most distinctive European performers of her generation, has built a singular body of work that encompasses passionately beloved genre films, auteur cinema, and intimate self-portraiture,” Locarno said.

“Argento emerged as one of the most daring presences in cinema, winning two David di Donatello awards for best actress for by Peter Del Monte. With her father, Dario Argento, she starred in a slew of dazzling films – starting withIn 'Black Money for White Nights,' Russia's Ukraine Invasion Messes With an Aging Couple's Dreams international ensembles and bringing a powerfully distinctive cinephile sensibility to each collaboration.

” She has also starred in such blockbusters as “Parallel to her career as an actress, Argento has directed a remarkable string of her own films, from her memorable feature debut Giona A. Nazzaro, Locarno’s artistic director, called her “an artist who has always managed to reimagine what it means to make films, constantly challenging herself and taking personal risks. ” He said: “Driven by a radical creative calling, through which she has probed the limits and explored the possibilities of cinema, both as an actress and as a director, Asia Argento embodies a vitality, generosity, and restlessness that stands as among the most vivid representations of all that cinema still has to offer.

” In ‘Black Money for White Nights,’ Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Messes With an Aging Couple’s Dreams The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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