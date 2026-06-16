Asia Argento to Receive Award at Locarno Festival

Actress and director Asia Argento will be honored at the Locarno Film Festival's Piazza Grande stage on August 13. She will also present her latest title. Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro praised her as an artist who constantly challenges herself and explores the possibilities of cinema, both as an actress and director.

Argento will receive the award on the festival’s Piazza Grande stage on August 13. She will also present her latest title, Jorge Thielen Armand’sGiona A. Nazzaro, Locarno’s Artistic Director , described Argento as “an artist who has always managed to reimagine what it means to make films, constantly challenging herself and taking personal risks.

” “Driven by a radical creative calling, through which she has probed the limits and explored the possibilities of cinema, both as an actress and as a director, Asia Argento embodies a vitality, generosity, and restlessness that stands as among the most vivid representations of all that cinema still has to offer,” Nazzaro added. As a performer, Argento has worked with directors such as Abel Ferrara , Gus Van Sant , George A. Romero , Sofia Coppola , and Olivier Assayas (Argento plays an immigrant heiress to a colonial cacao plantation in Venezuela.

She ventures to the country to claim her inheritance, but she’s forced to confront the land’s current occupants as well as its dark, violent legacy. Spielberg Sci-Fi Pic Now Eyeing $44M U.S. Open; WW Cume At $93MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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