New festival director Ashutosh Gowariker outlines a strategic vision for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, aiming to build a reputation that competes with top-tier global events through improved programming, new sections, and a unified theme.

as the place to launch their films. In his first year as festival director, the “Lagaan” and “Swades” filmmaker thinks that could take five years.in Goa, where IFFI’s 57th edition is underway.

If Cannes doesn’t work out, he says, filmmakers move on to Locarno, Venice and Berlin. IFFI isn’t at the top of their radar, and it comes at the very end of the year.

Also read LA rent freeze proposed

Jennifer Lopez on the ‘JLo Show’ Concert Film, Her ‘Happy Era’ and Moving on From Divorce: 'What I Thought Love Was Really Isn’t Love’ “So I feel that something needs to be done in which a filmmaker in the world should feel… this time I want to open in IFFI. We need to build that. Might take five years, but work towards that right from now,” Gowariker says.

He wants filmmakers to come to IFFI for what the festival can do for them, not just because it’s in Goa. Gowariker took over from “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur, who had asked him to chair the international jury in the first year of his tenure. That gave Gowariker a close look at how Kapur ran the event. He was appointed two days before Cannes and reckons that cost him five months of preparation time.

He isn’t trying to rank IFFI against Busan, Tokyo and Shanghai yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I said, listen guys, we need to compete with ourselves first. Let’s get our house in order,” Gowariker says. He wants this year’s best effort on programming and hospitality, working within a limited budget. Standing alongside other festivals will take time and won’t happen in a year.

Gowariker has run the festival the way he would make a film. He treats IFFI’s departments like the heads of department on a shoot and keeps them working to a shared visual and thematic design. His films have taglines – “Lagaan” was “Once Upon a Time in India” and “Swades” was “We, the People” – so he gave IFFI a theme too: “Stories Without Borders.

” He says IFFI has been missing several sections, among them animation and documentary, and he has brought them in. The government’s Mumbai International Film Festival covers those forms, but it only runs every two years. This year IFFI is holding a red-carpet gala for the MIFF winners and has added a strand of films about films, which Gowariker describes as an underrated genre.

“Because a number of animation and feature documentary filmmakers that are making films, they’re not getting an outlet for it,” he says. His team also set a policy of making the festival inclusive of all of India’s cinemas. As an example he points to the opening film of the non-feature section, “Becoming,” a Ladakhi film by Leena Yadav. Ladakh has made very few films, and he hopes the slot will encourage local filmmakers there to tell their own stories.

, Gowariker’s focus has been making sure participants can meet the people they came to see. He relied on teams that have run the event for between five and 10 years and gave it small nudges rather than an overhaul.

“Soft nudges, because after all, it is a government-run festival. You have to be careful about how you navigate all that,” Gowariker says. One thing he would like to fix is the distance between the screening venues and the Bazaar, which makes it hard to move between films and meetings. He suggests building hangar-style spaces at the Kala Academy venue.

He also wants to bring the Creative Minds of Tomorrow hangar closer to the main action next year, saying it is currently too remote. Gowariker has no contract for the role, which he describes as honorary. Kapur served a two-year term. Gowariker can’t remember a filmmaker leading the festival before Kapur.

Civil servants have usually held the post. This year is also the 25th anniversary of “Lagaan,” which has been celebrated with screenings in London, Melbourne and Singapore before reaching Goa. Gowariker says he and stargot so many requests that they let anyone who wanted to celebrate go ahead, whether or not the two of them could be there. IFFI is likely to be the last stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gowariker first saw “Pyaasa” as a teenager. He has told his own children to watch it, along with “Mother India” and “Mughal-e-Azam,” which also came out before his generation.

“Little did I know that I’ll have a film of mine which is getting introduced to generations like that,” he says. “I find that overwhelming. I find that amazing,” Gowariker says. A sequel has crossed his mind more than once.

He has played with ideas like Bhuvan, the lead character played by Khan, traveling to England at the Queen’s invitation and the return of antagonist Captain Russell.

“Then I realized that no, it cannot be touched. Just leave it as is. Anyway, I don’t believe in sequels,” Gowariker says. His next film, “Lalkaara,” starring Khan, is cricket-themed.

Beyond that, he says nothing can be revealed yet, because the team is planning a campaign ahead of the shoot. Production begins in 2027, and he will have to fit festival work around it. He doesn’t expect to travel to festivals in the first four months but plans to do so during post-production.

“I’ll have to remove time from my shoot to just sit with the teams and keep the planning going,” Gowariker says. He hasn’t settled the details yet.

“I really want to make a bigger impact to IFFI next year,” he says. When this edition ends, his team will review what worked and what didn’t. After two weeks off in December, they will start building relationships with other festivals in January, beginning with Sundance.