Ashton Kutcher's venture capital firm Sound Ventures has seen its investment in AI company Anthropic surge to approximately $7 billion following the company's debut with a market cap exceeding $1.5 trillion, solidifying Kutcher's reputation as a savvy tech investor.

is perhaps better known for his savvy tech investments than he is for his acting these days, and that reputation will only solidify after the blockbuster IPO of AI giant The venture capital firm Sound Ventures, which Kutcher co-founded with music talent manager Guy Oseary in 2015, was an early investor in Anthropic, and currently holds 0.5 percent of the company, according to a report in.

Since it started investing in Anthropic in 2023, Sound Ventures has pumped $435 million into the company and on Thursday saw a more than 1,500 percent increase in its investment when Anthropic debuted with a market cap of more than $1.5 trillion. , Sound Ventures’ 0.5 percent in Anthropic is now worth somewhere in the region of $7 billion, though it is unclear how much the founders will each make from the IPO as the firm has partners and manages outside capital.

Also read ‘Furious’ Mila Kunis tried to stop Ashton Kutcher from investing in tech — now he’s set for billionaire status thanks to Anthropic IPO

Suffice to say, Kutcher will be entering the realms of the super rich very soon, if he hasn’t already hit billionaire status, with some unverified reports suggesting his net worth was north of $500 million before the Anthropic’s market debut.has achieved such massive financial success, but a closer look at Kutcher’s long history of investing reveals that the latest Anthropic windfall is just the latest in a long series of smart moves. Through Sound Ventures, Kutcher held stakes in tech unicorns like Spotify, Uber, Bitcoin and Airbnb, and the firm was an investor in Hugging Face before it was acquired by Nvidia for $11.2 billion.

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Kutcher left Sound Ventures earlier this year to launch his own VC firm, though he remains involved as a senior adviser. A few months ago he launched Decimal Capital, a new tech-focused VC firm. Decimal was co-founded with Morgan Beller, a former partner at Andreessen Horowitz and also the man who previously co-led Meta’s Libra crypto project. Google Says It’s Investigating Russell Brand YouTube Video Where He Said He’s “Not Guilty” in Message From Prison