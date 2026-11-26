Their Anthropic investment has proved particularly lucrative.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ battered $17 million California beachside getaway is in the final stages of a Hollywood-sized makeover — just as the actor’s massive bet on artificial intelligence pays off.

The celebrity couple’s six-acre Carpinteria estate underwent an extensive demolition and reconstruction that has nearly doubled the size of the main residence and added a swimming pool, spa and a host of new outdoor amenities. The makeover follows a punishing series of storms between December 2022 and March 2023 that unleashed flooding and mudslides across the Santa Barbara County coastline.

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An overflowing waterway near the couple’s Padaro Lane property sent floodwaters and thick sludge across the grounds and neighboring beachfront homes. The actor and longtime talent manager Guy Oseary co-founded venture capital firm Sound Ventures in 2015, building a portfolio that included early bets on Uber, Airbnb, Spotify and Bitcoin. Whether the damage directly prompted the demolition has never been established in public records. Before construction began, its estimated value had climbed to approximately $17 million.