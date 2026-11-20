Ashton Kutcher's investment in AI firm Anthropic positions him near billionaire status, contrasting with Mila Kunis's past doubts about his tech bets like Bitcoin.

Ashton Kutcher stands on the precipice of becoming a billionaire, a milestone driven by the impending initial public offering of artificial intelligence company Anthropic. This potential windfall underscores a significant shift in his financial trajectory, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of his wife Mila Kunis's past skepticism regarding his high-risk technology investments.

From Skepticism to Billionaire Status for Kutcher

Mila Kunis recently recalled her initial resistance to her husband's early investment ventures in a 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She described his plans to invest in Uber and Bitcoin as the worst ideas ever, noting that she repeatedly told him these ventures were terrible financial moves. Despite her warnings, Ashton Kutcher proceeded with these investments, a decision that ultimately proved to be one of the most successful in Hollywood.

Also read Bitcoin Price Rebounds Near $64,000 as Anthropic IPO Lifts Tech Stocks

Kunis shared specific memories of their disagreements, starting with their dating period. She recalled Kutcher explaining the concept of a rideshare service where anyone could drive, to which she reacted with immediate doubt. Later, in 2013, he explained the concept of cryptocurrency mining to her. She questioned how safety would be ensured, but he dismissed her concerns, and she subsequently labeled the idea horrible. He did not listen to her at the time, a pattern she noted happens often in their relationship.

Anthropic IPO Valuation and Financial Impact

The potential success of Kutcher's latest major venture hinges on Anthropic's planned public listing. The AI giant is proposing an initial public offering valuation between $1.5 trillion and $1.6 trillion. Analysts suggest Anthropic could price its shares at more than $80, with discussions centering on these massive valuation figures. This IPO is expected to finalize on Wednesday evening, with trading set to begin on the Nasdaq under a specific ticker symbol on Thursday.

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Ashton Kutcher's venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, invested $435 million into Anthropic. The company is now valued at approximately $7 billion according to Newsweek. Kutcher personally owns a 0.5 percent stake in the firm. This share could experience a potential increase of 1,500 percent upon going public, according to Bloomberg reports. However, he will not immediately receive $7 billion in cash, as Sound Ventures manages capital for outside investors, meaning profits must be split among multiple parties.

History of Tech Investments and Portfolio Growth

Kutcher's journey into financial success began in 2010 when he co-founded A-Grade Investments. He launched this firm alongside billionaire Ron Burkle and Guy Oseary, the longtime manager of Madonna. The group built a notable portfolio that included Spotify, Uber, and Airbnb. According to Newsweek, these initial investments grew from $30 million to $250 million, establishing Kutcher's reputation in the tech investment space.

In 2015, Kutcher and Oseary launched Sound Ventures. Kutcher served as a partner until July of last year, when he stepped down. The Wall Street Journal reported that his departure was due to differing views on investment stages. He preferred to focus on early-stage startups, whereas Sound Ventures gravitated toward backing more established companies. He remains with the firm as a senior adviser.

Current Ventures and Family Life

Following his step down from Sound Ventures, Kutcher launched a new venture capital fund. He is partnering with Morgan Beller, who serves as co-leader at Meta's Libra project. Both Effie Epstein and Guy Oseary, former partners at Sound Ventures, have signed on as advisers for this new firm. These moves highlight his continued active role in the technology and financial sectors.

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Despite his wife's past criticisms, Kutcher's investment strategy has yielded significant results. His net worth currently sits at $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, on the eve of Anthropic's public offering. He has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015. The couple shares two children: a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle and a son named Dimitri Portwood. With Anthropic's IPO, Kutcher is poised to cross the billionaire threshold, validating the very investments his wife once deemed disastrous.