Ashton Kutcher's net worth may surge past $1 billion as Anthropic prepares for a $1.5 trillion IPO. Mila Kunis recalls previously dismissing his tech bets on Bitcoin and Uber as bad ideas.

Ashton Kutcher stands on the precipice of joining the ranks of Hollywood billionaires, a status that could be secured when AI company Anthropic goes public with a projected valuation between $1.5 trillion and $1.6 trillion. This potential financial milestone contrasts sharply with the earlier skepticism of his wife, actress Mila Kunis, who once labeled his initial investments in technology firms like Uber and Bitcoin as her husband's worst ideas ever.

Kutcher's Path to Billionaire Status via Anthropic IPO

Ashton Kutcher is positioned to see a massive return on his investments if Anthropic successfully completes its initial public offering. His venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, invested $435 million into the AI giant, which currently holds a valuation of $7 billion according to reports from Newsweek. The actor owns a 0.5 percent stake in Anthropic, a holding that Bloomberg indicates could experience a potential increase of 1,500 percent upon the company going public. The valuation discussions suggest that shares could be priced at more than $80, driving the company's overall market worth toward the $1.5 trillion or $1.6 trillion range.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

Early Investment Disagreements with Mila Kunis

Despite this current financial success, Mila Kunis has openly shared memories of her strong objections to Ashton Kutcher's early investment choices during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021. She recalled a conversation from their early dating period where Kutcher explained Uber as a rideshare service where anyone could drive. Kunis immediately responded by telling him it was the worst idea ever. A few years later, around 2013, she expressed similar dismay when he introduced her to Bitcoin. She questioned how the cryptocurrency could be kept safe, to which Kutcher replied that safety was not the point. Kunis admitted she called the plan a horrible idea and noted that he simply did not listen to her concerns at the time.

Sound Ventures History and Strategic Shifts

Ashton Kutcher's journey into high-stakes finance began in 2010 when he co-founded A-Grade Investments alongside billionaire Ron Burkle and Guy Oseary, the longtime manager for Madonna. This initial partnership built a robust portfolio that included stakes in Spotify, Uber, and Airbnb, reportedly growing their capital from $30 million to $250 million according to Newsweek. The duo later launched Sound Ventures in 2015 to expand their reach. However, Ashton Kutcher stepped down as a partner in July, a decision driven by differing views on investment stages. He preferred focusing on early-stage startups, whereas Sound Ventures gravitated toward backing more established companies, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. He remains with the firm as a senior adviser.

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Current Portfolio Value and Net Worth Estimates

Ashton Kutcher has quietly established himself as one of the most successful tech investors in the entertainment industry. His net worth currently sits at $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, just before the anticipated IPO of Anthropic. This wealth accumulation is largely attributed to his early bets on companies like Airbnb, Uber, and Bitcoin, which have proven to be massively successful over the years. While he will not receive $7 billion in cash directly from Anthropic due to Sound Ventures managing money for outside investors, the profits will be split among several parties. His continued involvement in the venture capital space remains active and influential.

Future Ventures and Partnership with Morgan Beller

In recent months, Ashton Kutcher has launched another venture capital fund in partnership with Morgan Beller, who serves as a co-leader at Meta's Libra project. This new venture has already attracted high-profile industry advisors, including Guy Oseary and Effie Epstein, both former partners at Sound Ventures. The formation of this new fund signals a continued commitment to shaping the future of technology investments. As Anthropic finalizes its IPO price on Wednesday evening and prepares to begin trading on the Nasdaq under its ticker symbol on Thursday, Ashton Kutcher's financial trajectory remains a focal point for both the tech and entertainment worlds.