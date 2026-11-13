Ashley Williams Carted Off After Concussion Protocol at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Game

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns linebacker Ashley Williams was removed from the field after a serious collision against UL Monroe, sparking concern before he was cleared by medical staff. The team won 42-21, with Williams recovering in the hospital.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns linebacker Ashley Williams was removed from the field on a backboard after a severe collision during the second quarter of the team's matchup against the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 12, at UL Monroe's St. Francis Stadium, prompting an immediate medical response that drew attention from players and fans alike.

The Incident and Immediate Medical Response

Williams attempted to make a tackle in the second quarter when he collided with a teammate, resulting in him laying motionless on the turf. Medical personnel responded swiftly, placing the redshirt junior on a backboard and fitting him with a neck brace to stabilize his spine. As he was transported off the field in a waiting ambulance, Williams managed to hold up a "UL" hand gesture to reassure the crowd, a moment that provided a brief moment of levity amidst the tension. He was taken to nearby St. Francis Medical Center, located approximately a ten-minute drive from the stadium, for further evaluation.

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Player Recovery and Team Performance

Despite the alarming nature of the injury, ESPN2 broadcast reports confirmed that Williams was alert, moving his extremities, and answering questions from medical staff. He was able to watch the remainder of the game from his hospital room, signaling a positive neurological response. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continued their season without their starting linebacker, going on to defeat UL Monroe with a final score of 42-21. This victory improved their season record to 7-3, maintaining their competitive standing in the conference.

Coaching Perspective and Safety Protocols

Head coach Bob Desormeaux described the situation as the worst kind of scenario for any coaching staff, noting the instinctive fear that accompanies a player being completely unconscious on the field. Desormeaux emphasized that the decision to remove Williams was made out of an abundance of caution, a standard protocol in modern football for head injuries. He noted that by the time the medical staff left the field, Williams was conscious, talking, and moving, validating the precautionary measures taken by the athletic trainers.

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Williams Statistics and Future Availability

Before the injury, Williams had established himself as a key defensive asset for the Cajuns, hailing from Zachary, Louisiana. He had started every game this season, accumulating 21 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries. The team is scheduled to return to action when they host Coastal Carolina on Saturday, November 21. As of the report, the Cajuns had not announced whether Williams would be available for that upcoming matchup, leaving his participation uncertain.

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Fan Reaction and Community Support

The incident at St. Francis Stadium drew widespread support from the football community, with fans taking to social media to send prayers to Ashley Williams. Supporters emphasized the stark reminder that while athletic performance is passionate, player safety remains the paramount concern. The collective response highlighted the deep bond between the team and its fanbase, who rallied around Williams as he received care at St. Francis Medical Center.