Ashley St. Clair Claims to be Elon Musk's Child Mother, Sparking Online Feud

Amidst Elon Musk's well-documented and complex personal life, Ashley St. Clair, a right-wing influencer, has publicly claimed to be the mother of Musk's child. This declaration has ignited a heated online feud, drawing in other conservative figures and raising questions about the nature of Musk's relationships.

Ashley St. Clair thrust herself into the center of a messy, very public drama when she claimed to be the mother of Elon Musk 's child. The tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency head is used to juggling priorities. But his complicated love life has drawn comparisons to something out of an imperial court — full of intrigue, suspicion, and power struggles. St. Clair, 26, revealed her claim after Musk's public appearances with his other children — and their mothers, too.

Before her sensational declaration, St. Clair was known as a right-wing culture warrior on X with sassy conservative takes — such as claiming that then-VP Kamala Harris “can’t help herself from bending over for a man to get ahead.” Now St. Clair appears to be publicly fighting for attention from Musk — who has made no secret of his desire to have a big family and has often appeared in public with his son X Æ A-12, whom he shares with pop singer Grimes.Elon Musk encouraged to crack open Fort Knox and audit the $425 billion gold reserves inside — and Rand Paul wants to help Elon Musk gushes over baby mama Shivon Zilis and kids in the middle of Ashley St. Clair controversy: ‘Cold-blooded’ X Æ A-12, known as “Lil X,” has been a frequent feature of Musk’s public appearances in the past year. He played a huge role alongside his father at the inauguration of President Trump with his playful antics, garnering media attention. The 4-year-old also threatened to steal the show while in the Oval Office with his dad and Trump for the signing of an executive order last week. Another of the mothers of Musk’s children, Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis, has been a feature at Musk’s side at some of his recent public appearances lately, too — playing with her two children as well as X at one point while the tech chief held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The psychodrama involving St. Clair and Musk has ramped up in recent days, with her telling The Post that she faces threats and vile abuse from his fans. It may have been Valentine’s Day, but St. Clair was not feeling the love when she took to the Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter. St. Clair described Musk as “down to earth,” saying he wanted to keep their son a secret for everyone’s safety. But in a plotline that reads like a soap opera, Musk and St. Clair soon got into a social media feud, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claiming his youngest baby mama had worked for five years to “ensnare” him, with him writing simply, “whoa.” In a since-deleted post, St. Clair then accused Musk of refusing to speak to her and of responding publicly to “smears” shared online.Musk is accompanied by baby mama Shivon Zilis after talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Washington, DC, last week. The spat has drawn the ire of many female conservative influencers, including “trad wife” H. Pearl Davis, who replied to St. Clair’s original statement on X by writing sarcastically, “Congrats on single motherhood!!!” Bethany Mandel, a columnist for the Deseret News and Ricochet, also mocked St. Clair, sharing a screengrab of her response to Musk on her X and writing, “I strongly recommend having a baby daddy who lives in your house, so that you don’t have to tweet him.” Musk has reportedly fathered at least 12 children with four different women over 22 years. His wide-ranging dalliances have been compared to Imperial Chinese concubines and their battle to be close to the throne, with even Grimes appearing to acknowledge the similarities as she wrote “lol” in response to a post online.In 2002, his now-ex-wife Justine Wilson gave birth to his first child, a son, Nevada Alexander, who died at just 10 weeks old. Musk would go on to have five more children with Justine, including twins Vivian and Griffin, born in 2004 — and triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon, born in 2006. Vivian came out as transgender in 2022 shortly before legally changing her name to remove the surname Musk. According to Musk’s biographer, he has accused Vivian of being a “communist” who thinks that “anyone rich is evil,” while also blaming her left-wing views on the progressive private school that he sent her to in California. Musk had an on-off relationship with actress Amber Heard between 2017 and 2018, after the pair met at the previous year’s Met Gala. However, Musk called the fling with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife “brutal” and “mind-bogglingly painful,” according to his biographer, and the pair went their separate ways, citing their busy schedules as the reason. In 2018, he began a relationship with Grimes, a Canadian singer and songwriter, and in 2020, they welcomed their first child together, X Æ A-Xii, who Musk affectionately calls Lil X. Musk and Grimes share two other children — a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, born in 2021, and a boy, Techno Machinus, born in 2023. Court papers from Travis County, Texas, and shared by Insider revealed in 2021 that Musk had fathered two children with Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, one of his companies. In 2024, Zilis gave birth to a third child with Musk, although their sex and name has yet to be announced.





