Ashley Roberts Stuns in Throwback Pussycat Dolls Outfits Ahead of Reunion Tour

Ashley Roberts revisits iconic Pussycat Dolls looks in preparation for the group's comeback tour, revealing her long-standing dedication to the group's signature style and dance moves. The singer shares behind-the-scenes insights into the design and history of their daring outfits while coping with disappointing tour setbacks.

Ashley Roberts delighted fans with a nostalgic throwback on Thursday as she donned some of her most daring and unforgettable outfits from her time with the Pussycat Dolls , in anticipation of the group's highly anticipated reunion tour .

The 44-year-old singer, along with Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Wyatt, both now 44 and 47 respectively, is reuniting as a trio for a series of performances scheduled across the UK and Europe. Preparing to return to the spotlight, Roberts showcased her enduring talent and charisma by filming herself in a variety of iconic looks while recapturing the group's legendary dance routines.

Earlier, Roberts had shared a glimpse into her costume wardrobe, sparking enthusiasm from fans who eagerly awaited a try-on session of her vintage ensembles. Responding to their excitement, Roberts obliged on Thursday, posting a video on Instagram where she slipped into several of her racy, space-age outfits, writing: 'dolls you asked for it, had a lil @pussycatdolls archive try on ❤️‍.

' Despite having not worn some of these pieces in over twenty years, Roberts demonstrated her impeccable figure, effortlessly sliding into the garments as if no time had passed. Nevertheless, Roberts admitted to being startled by the revealing nature of some of the outfits, particularly a striking sparkly red bra paired with diminutive hotpants and a waist-cinching leather corset. The media personality remarked with humor: 'Wow that is not a lot of fabric! I was like did I wear these?!

And no tights? I don't know about this one...

' Turning to reveal the playful fabric tail attached to the back of the shorts, she launched into some classic moves, giggling uncontrollably as she playfully twerked for the camera. Next, Roberts emerged in a bold black-and-white checked minidress, a look she once described as her 'signature.

' 'I didn't know if I was going to get that zipped up,' she confessed before triumphantly strutting. 'It still fits! ' She then modeled a bright red Adidas ensemble, featuring bedazzled shorts and a matching cropped jacket emblazoned with her name on the back. Donning the hood, she swayed her hips, showcasing her toned abs while singing lines from 'Played,' her standout solo vocal debut with the group.

Roberts received an outpouring of admiration in the comments, with Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara leading the compliments, writing: 'Looking good sis!

' Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin also chimed in on the nostalgic post, playful quipping: 'Turn the corset around Ash! That’s the PCD style! Remember?!? But I love the second outfit, adorable!!!!

' Roberts, who disclosed that she was the designer behind many of the iconic looks—some of which she crafted by hand—remarked that the experience was 'a trip down memory lane. ' Reflective of her attention to detail, she revealed: 'Yupppp!! All designed by yours truly, ME! And some I actually handmade, that was fun having glue all over my hands from those gorgeous rhinestones.

' The tour announcement in March, accompanied by the band's first single in six years, 'Club Song,' produced and co-written by Mike Sabath, raised anticipation among fans. However, their return has not been without setbacks. This month, the group had to cancel the entire US leg of their comeback tour due to unexpectedly low ticket sales.

Ashley, Nicole, and Kimberly had initially planned a massive 53-date tour across the UK, Europe, and North America, but poor sales led to the cancellation of 33 dates scheduled in their native US and Canada, leaving arenas largely empty





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