Ashley Roberts Relaxation Post Pussycat Dolls Tour

Ashley Roberts enjoys a break in Brazil after the troubled Pussycat Dolls tour ends in São Paulo, following cancellations and health issues for the trio.

Ashley Roberts is soaking up the sun in Brazil after the conclusion of The Pussycat Dolls' recent tour. The 45-year-old singer shared photos of her holiday on Instagram last Sunday. She posted images of herself relaxing on the beach after the group finished their run in São Paulo.

The trio performed their final show in São Paulo last week. Roberts posted pictures showing her in a black bikini at the beach. She also posted a selfie in a floral bikini and another in a black and white gingham design. The singer wore a yellow and blue minidress while posing as the sun set.

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Tour Challenges and Cancellations

The Pussycat Dolls comeback tour faced numerous problems from the start. The group announced their reunion in March with the song Club Song. They planned 53 dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. Poor ticket sales forced them to cancel 33 dates in the US and Canada.

Arenas were 80 per cent empty during the planned North American shows. Organizers lowered ticket prices to $30 before pulling the plug. The last scheduled show in Palm Desert, California, was set for June 5. The group cited a difficult decision to cancel most North American dates.

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Health Issues and Member Conflicts

Health problems plagued the members during the tour preparation. Nicole Scherzinger suffered burns before the tour began. Kimberly Wyatt was recovering from a hip operation. Roberts admitted to anxiety before performing a solo number. The tour also faced controversy over excluded founding members. Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton were not part of the reunion.

Technical issues disrupted performances in Europe. A reported problem stopped Scherzinger from singing Buttons in Poland. Roberts and Wyatt danced alone on stage during the malfunction. The group stated they wanted to create a memorable show for fans.

European Tour and Refund Details

The group continues their tour in Europe and the UK. They started in Copenhagen in September. Shows in Paris, Warsaw, and the UK are moving forward. Some European shows have already sold out completely. The band thanked fans for their support in these regions.

Ticket buyers from Ticketmaster and AXS will receive full refunds. Fans who bought from third-party resellers must contact their sellers. Roberts expressed gratitude for the magical response in Rio de Janeiro. She posted a message about needing a break after the tour. The Pussycat Dolls aim to bring their music to international audiences.