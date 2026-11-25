Ashley Roberts and Janette Manrara share bikini photos from a Fulham spa, marking a relaxed break after The Pussycat Dolls' challenging comeback tour.

Ashley Roberts and Janette Manrara have shared a series of relaxed photographs from a spa day in London, offering a glimpse into their downtime following a demanding schedule. The two celebrities, who appear to be enjoying a moment of tranquility, posted images from their session at Sæl Spa in Fulham, west London, on Instagram.

Spa Visit Details in Fulham

Roberts, aged 45, and Manrara, aged 43, were pictured enjoying a sauna session together, showcasing their wellness routine in a casual setting. Roberts posed makeup-free in a black bikini featuring a triangle top and thong-style bottoms, with her blonde hair tied up in a bun. Manrara complemented the look in similar black swimwear, striking a playful pose with her leg raised on the sauna bench.

Also read Kentucky Teacher Ashley Clement Revoked Bond Held Newborn; Sentencing Jan 2027

Additional images captured the pair in fluffy white dressing gowns while posing for a selfie in a lift. Roberts captioned the post 'Sister Susan spa day,' highlighting the close friendship between the Pussycat Dolls star and the professional dancer. The photos provide a stark contrast to the intense public scrutiny they have faced recently.

Tour Aftermath in Brazil

These images follow Roberts' recent time spent relaxing in Brazil after the conclusion of The Pussycat Dolls' comeback tour. The group, consisting of Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kimberly Wyatt, brought their final show to a close in São Paulo last week. Roberts subsequently stayed in the city to unwind, sharing sun-soaked holiday pictures on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In those earlier posts, Roberts was seen in various swimwear, including a black two-piece and a floral bikini, while sipping coconut water on the beach. She described the trip as a necessary break, writing, 'Ya gal needed a lil break after her shaking on tour!! Rio you were magical.' This period of rest served as a necessary recovery phase for the singer.

Tour Challenges and Setbacks

The relaxed atmosphere of the spa visit stands in sharp contrast to the difficulties encountered during The Pussycat Dolls' reunion. The comeback effort, which began in September, was plagued by multiple setbacks, including poor ticket sales, member feuds, and significant health issues among the band members. The group originally announced their return in March with a new single, 'Club Song,' produced by Mike Sabath.

Despite initial plans for a 53-date tour across the UK, Europe, and North America, the group was forced to cancel the entire US leg due to dismal attendance. Organizers had to scrap 33 dates in the US and Canada after arenas were reported to be 80 percent empty. Even when ticket prices were slashed to $30, the move failed to generate sufficient demand to save the shows.

Health Issues and Controversy

Compounding the commercial struggles, the tour faced serious health crises and public controversy. Scherzinger suffered a severe burn injury, while Wyatt required recovery time from a hip operation. Roberts also revealed she experienced intense anxiety, breaking down in tears before performing a solo number. Furthermore, the group faced backlash for excluding founding members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton from the reunion lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cancellation of the US dates occurred just one month before the scheduled first show in Palm Desert, California on June 5. The combination of logistical failures, health emergencies, and fan disappointment has defined the recent chapter for the pop group. The spa getaway in London suggests a renewed focus on personal well-being and friendship amidst the professional challenges.