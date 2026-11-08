Ashley Park Honors Old Hollywood in Classic Black & White Atelier Prabal Gurung on the LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet

The gown seemed to be a nod to the startlets of the past.

Share this article on Talk While Ashley Park is usually a more colorful dresser, the actress seemingly decided to go the monochrome route for the 2026 LACMAtonight in Los Angeles.

Taking a page from Old Hollywood silhouettes, the “Emily in Paris” star pulled an atelier The chosen gown was a strapless piece made of a sleek black-and-white fabric. The body of the gown was black, while the white paneling served as an accent. From the strapless bodice came a high waist where fabric was layered and flared out around her hips, down to her legs.

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This fabric served a similar purpose to something like a train, creating dimension by adding length and width.and Audrey Hepburn. These gowns were crafted of a liquid-like silk that caught the camera’s flash with dramatic flares that flattered the form. In the 1930s, it was all about the bias-cut gown that swept the floor, a column-like structure that was exceedingly elegant.

As we made our way into the 40s, gowns were structured and polished, toned down in sheen but upgraded via tailoring. As the 50s rolled around, it was most popular to nip the waist, creating an hourglass figure complemented by voluminous skirts. This change was largelywhich restructured the way designers created shape when approaching fashion. Park’s gown is most similar to the 50s silhouette most famously worn by Marilyn Monroe.

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The style was pure glamour with a focus on creating an hourglass figure that celebrated the female form.wore dangling earrings and styled her dark brown tresses in a side part that lay across her shoulder, cascading in loose waves down her back. Park’s makeup was bronzy, rounded out with a subtle smoky eye.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform. Proceeds support the museum’s film programming, exhibitions, and educational initiatives.

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