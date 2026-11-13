Florida Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder After Killing Boyfriend

Orlando police arrested Ashley Otero Averett after her young daughter revealed disturbing details about her boyfriend's death. The suspect faces serious charges linked to the discovery of a victim's body.

Isidra Bautista Hernandez, a 36-year-old Florida woman, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly killing her boyfriend, Martinez, inside their shared apartment at the Pacifico Apartments in Orlando.

The charges, filed on Wednesday, November 11, mark a significant escalation from the initial second-degree murder accusation that was originally pending against her.

Also read Dale Smith Jr. Arrested in Orlando in Michelle Parker Disappearance Case

Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday, March 17, following a detailed investigation into the death of the 32-year-old victim, who was found disposed of in a trash bag near the complex dumpster.

The tragic case unraveled after maintenance workers discovered a heavy black garbage bag covered in flies near the trash compactor area on Monday.

Police arrived at the scene and observed a man's arm wrapped in a blue sheet inside the bag, confirming suspicions of human remains.

The victim, identified as Martinez, was tied with an orange extension cord and wrapped in three black trash bags and a dark blue laundry bag.

An autopsy revealed severe injuries to Martinez, including lacerations to his neck, puncture wounds on his left side, and lacerations on his left palm and face.

Advertisement

Detectives searched the nearby trash compactor and found several items with suspected blood, including a black sandal, a piece of mail, a broken knife, towels, and blankets.

The investigation intensified when a 21-year-old woman approached detectives while they were executing a search warrant at Hernandez's apartment.

The woman revealed that her mother had been babysitting Hernandez's two children since Saturday, the day the alleged killing occurred.

The babysitter reported that the mother's three-year-old daughter cried out and said, Mama cut papa, shortly after the incident.

The child also made hand gestures mimicking a slicing motion along her arms, stomach, and neck during the conversation.

Hernandez's daughter further mentioned blood and trash to the babysitter, providing critical context to the investigators.

These statements, combined with bruising on Hernandez's arm, provided investigators with immediate context surrounding the events.

Hernandez, who had bruising on her arm, was detained and told officers she had been involved in a physical altercation with Martinez.

She described Martinez as her husband, though they were not legally married, when recounting the events of the previous Saturday.

Hernandez accused him of choking her while holding a long knife during the struggle inside their home.

Advertisement

She stated she took the knife from him and demonstrated a slashing motion during the altercation.

Hernandez admitted she did not contact law enforcement immediately due to fear following the incident.

She later placed two calls to 911 in hopes that someone would find the decedent at the dumpster.

The affidavit confirms that the statement made by the young child referencing her mother cutting someone helped establish the timeline of events.

Investigators continued to analyze the evidence found at the apartment, including suspected blood throughout the residence.

The cleaning of the residence prior to the arrest suggests a deliberate attempt to conceal evidence of the crime.

The victim, Martinez, had lived in the apartment with Hernandez and their two children in Orange County.

Authorities are working to secure the safety of the children involved in this domestic tragedy.

The legal proceedings will now focus on the charges of first-degree premeditated murder and the circumstances surrounding the disposal of the body.

The outcome of the trial will determine the final legal consequences for Isidra Bautista Hernandez in this severe criminal case.