Ashley Law Shares Behind the Scenes of Daughter Kinley's NCIS Debut

Actress Ashley Law discusses balancing motherhood and acting while her daughter Kinley makes her on-screen debut as Chloe in a recent NCIS episode.

Actress Ashley Law recently opened up about the unique challenges of co-starring with her eight-year-old daughter, Kinley, during a guest appearance on the CBS drama NCIS. The pair worked together to bring the character of Chloe to life in an episode that aired on Tuesday, March 3. This storyline marked a significant milestone for the young actress, who secured her role through a combination of natural talent and persistent advocacy.

Kinley Secures Role Through Mandarin Skill

Kinley Law landed the part of Chloe, a girl found hiding alone in an apartment after her Marine mother disappears, by leveraging a specific skill set that resonated with the show's writers. According to Ashley Law, their collaboration began when Kinley approached the episode writer directly. She expressed a desire to help her mother solve the case and highlighted her ability to speak fluent Mandarin, which proved to be a crucial asset for the investigation plotline.

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The writing process evolved from this initial pitch. After a year and a half, the writer asked Ashley if her daughter was serious about acting. When Kinley auditioned, she memorized six pages of script sides in under twenty minutes. This performance demonstrated her readiness for the camera and led to her casting in the series. Ashley noted that her daughter essentially pitched her own storyline, which the production team accepted.

Ashley Balances Acting and Motherhood on Set

During filming, Ashley Law had to maintain a delicate balance between her professional duties as a special agent and her role as a supportive parent. She described the experience as managing three distinct identities simultaneously: performer, mother, and acting coach. Being present in scenes with her daughter allowed for more natural interactions, reducing the need for constant direction or interruptions during takes.

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There were moments of high tension when the director called cut. Ashley recalled instances where her daughter would immediately revert to her normal behavior, prompting Ashley to remind her not to scream. These transitions required quick mental shifts to ensure the child remained comfortable while maintaining the integrity of the scene. The actress admitted to experiencing anxiety about how others might perceive her daughter's behavior during these breaks.

Emotional Reactions to Daughter's Performance

Watching her daughter perform on screen elicited strong emotional responses from Ashley Law. She described feeling a mix of worry and immense pride throughout the production process. At times, she found herself tearing up and crying simply because she was so proud of Kinley's work. These moments of vulnerability contrasted with her efforts to appear composed and professional around the cast and crew.

Law emphasized her desire for everyone to believe that her daughter was doing well. She focused on observing the performance rather than interfering, allowing Kinley to shine in her debut role. The actress appreciated the streamlined direction given to her daughter, which made the overall experience enjoyable despite the inherent pressures of working on a major television series.

NCIS Cast Dynamics and Future Storylines

The episode also featured interactions with other main cast members, including Emily Wickersham, who plays Ellie Bishop, and Wilmer Valderrama, who portrays Nick Torres. Fans have been eager to see the connection between Torres and Bishop reignite. Valderrama discussed the implications of their reunion kiss in an interview with Us Weekly, noting its significance for his character's relationship with Jessica Knight.

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Emily Wickersham confirmed her ongoing involvement in the franchise, mentioning her participation in NCIS: Origins alongside Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Her presence on set for four years prior to this episode helped facilitate Kinley's introduction to the production team. The show continues to explore complex family dynamics and investigative procedures, testing the limits of parental protection within the context of criminal cases.