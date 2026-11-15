Ashley Judd Reveals Naomi Judd Wrote Trump on Thigh Before Surgery

Ashley Judd discusses her late mother Naomi Judd's political tattoo and workplace concerns in the new Lifetime docuseries The Judd Family: Truth Be Told.

Ashley Judd revealed that her late mother, country music legend Naomi Judd, wrote the word Trump on her inner thigh using a Sharpie marker before undergoing surgery. This striking detail emerged during the November 12 episode of Judd's podcast, The Hard Truth, where the actress discussed the complex intersection of personal political expression and professional medical environments.

Judd, who is 58 years old, explained that this incident occurred right before the second election in which Donald Trump ran. The actress shared that she and her mother frequently debated this decision prior to the procedure, highlighting the tension between individual autonomy and workplace considerations.

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The discussion centered on the potential impact of such a polarizing political statement within an operating room. Judd worried about the vulnerability of the environment and the diverse staff who might be present during the surgery at Williamson County Hospital.

Judd specifically expressed concern about an orderly with immigration status or a person of color facilitating the procedure. She feared that having a white woman with significant status and fame display such a clear political declaration could create an uncomfortable or discriminatory atmosphere for the medical team.

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She tried to frame her argument around Title VII workplace discrimination laws. Judd questioned what would happen if a healthcare worker disagreed with the political statement but felt they were not allowed to disagree with the doctor or the patient due to power dynamics.

Despite her efforts to dissuade her mother, Naomi Judd did not change her position. Ashley recounted that she ultimately chose to let the matter go after taking the conversation as far as she could. She respected her mother's autonomy even while acknowledging their fundamental disagreement on the issue.

The actress noted that her mother primarily wanted her to understand her perspective rather than simply accept her arguments. This dynamic allowed them to maintain a deep connection despite their differing viewpoints on how political symbols should be handled in public spaces.

These revelations are also featured in the new Lifetime docuseries, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told. The four-episode event kicked off on Saturday, May 10, offering fans an intimate look at the private conversations and differing viewpoints within the famous family.

The first two episodes focused on Naomi's youth and her early ambition to become a country superstar. They explored the driving force behind her career and the personal sacrifices she made to achieve stardom in the male-dominated country music industry.

Episodes three and four detailed the meteoric rise of the pioneering mother-daughter duo, The Judds. The series chronicled their professional success while also examining the roller-coaster relationship they maintained with each other throughout their careers.

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The documentary also addressed their devastating family history of sexual abuse, including incidents involving Naomi. This comprehensive overview contrasts their public success with the private struggles that defined much of their lives behind the scenes.

Judd emphasized that she values their ability to discuss such sensitive topics openly. She stated that she loved the fact that they could talk about these difficult subjects all the time, which strengthened their bond even when they did not see eye to eye.

The docuseries aims to present a truthful narrative of their lives, moving beyond the polished image presented during their years in the spotlight. It provides a deeper understanding of the women behind the music and the complexities of their family dynamic.

Fans can now see how these personal debates fit into the broader context of the Judds' legacy. The series offers a raw and honest look at the challenges they faced, both as artists and as individuals navigating a turbulent personal history.

Judd's reflection on her mother's choices highlights the ongoing relevance of these social and political issues. Her comments have sparked renewed interest in the docuseries and the personal stories that shaped one of country music's most iconic families.