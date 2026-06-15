Ashley James Discusses Postnatal Recovery Struggles and Motherhood Realities in Women's Health Shoot

Television personality Ashley James shares her heartfelt experiences with postnatal incontinence, societal pressures on mothers, and body confidence in a revealing interview with Women's Health, featuring a swimwear photoshoot.

Ashley James , a 39-year-old television personality and mother of two, has opened up about the often unspoken challenges of postnatal recovery and the pressures faced by mothers, while also discussing body confidence and challenging societal expectations .

In a candid interview accompanying a swimwear feature for Women's Health UK, James shared her personal experience with faecal incontinence after the birth of her first child, a condition she initially believed to be normal due to the lack of open conversation around such issues. She described feeling "heartbroken" during her recovery, emphasizing that it was only after consulting a private health physiotherapist three months postpartum that she learned her symptoms were not typical.

This experience has fueled her advocacy for more honest discussions about the realities of motherhood, including feelings of regret and despair, which she says are often dismissed or met with questions about what children might think. James argues that the romanticization of motherhood sets unrealistic standards and prevents women from being adequately equipped to handle its difficulties.

She points out the immense pressure on mothers to "figure it all out" and the stigma attached to expressing struggles, which can lead to the damaging assumption that a mother who complains does not love her child. Beyond postnatal health, James, who partners with Tommy Andrews, also used the platform to speak on the broader power of women using their voices to challenge outdated norms.

She stated that when women talk openly, even with friends, it acts as a form of resistance, helping to deconstruct societal ideas about body image and double standards. James noted that "society still fears intelligent women who are seeing through the shackles of society," and called for more such women to speak out.

The accompanying photoshoot for Women's Health showcased James in various swimwear looks, including a red swimsuit by the pool and a green bikini set, highlighting her confidence and physical vitality. Separately, James recently fronted a lingerie campaign for Pour Moi at age 39, describing it as a "bad ass" achievement. She reflected on her past pursuit of perfection in her twenties, which left her unhappy, and praised the campaign for promoting body diversity.

James asserted that confidence comes in different shapes and sizes and that one does not need to be a size zero to be successful. She encouraged women to focus on controllable aspects like wearing empowering clothing and nourishing their bodies, rather than wishing for a different physique. The full interview appears in the latest issue of Women's Health





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Ashley James Postnatal Recovery Motherhood Body Confidence Women's Health Faecal Incontinence Societal Expectations Swimwear Shoot Pour Moi Lingerie Campaign

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Ashley James discusses heartbreak of postnatal recovery and challenges motherhood stereotypes in Women's Health shootTV presenter Ashley James has opened up about her difficult postnatal recovery, including experiencing faecal incontinence which she initially thought was normal. The mother-of-two discusses the need for more honest conversations about motherhood's realities, societal pressures on mothers, and body positivity after starring in a swimwear shoot for Women's Health UK.

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