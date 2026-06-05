Ashley Iaconetti Haibon Opens Up About Her 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Experience

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon discusses her nerves, the drama between Rulla Nehme Pontarelli and Jo-Ellen Tiberi, and her transition from 'Bachelor in Paradise' to 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island'

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon , known for her role in 'Bachelor in Paradise,' recently opened up about her experience filming 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

' She admitted to feeling extremely nervous before and during the first few days of filming, describing the atmosphere as tense. However, once the cameras started rolling, she found herself more at ease and the cast members, including Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, began to tackle the season's biggest storylines with ease. Rulla, who made her debut in the second episode, was surprised to find her marital drama with Brian Pontarelli becoming a storyline.

Ashley teased that the reunion taping saw some heated moments, particularly between Rulla and Jo-Ellen Tiberi, hinting at another contentious pairing. Despite the drama, Ashley praised her castmates, saying she realized the strength of her wife and the importance of her family. She also revealed that transitioning from 'Bachelor' to 'Real Housewives' was challenging due to the larger-than-life personalities she encountered. She appreciated Andy Cohen's mediation during her time on the show





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Ashley Iaconetti Haibon Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Rulla Nehme Pontarelli Jo-Ellen Tiberi Bachelor In Paradise

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