Ashley Darby Reveals Cut Fight With Candiace Dillard Bassett on Ultimate Girls Trip

Ashley Darby discusses a heated argument with Candiace Dillard Bassett filmed for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that was ultimately cut from the final episode.

Ashley Darby has confirmed that a tense confrontation with former Real Housewives of Potomac castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett was excluded from the final broadcast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th. The reality television star revealed that the two women engaged in a heated exchange while filming the reunion special, but editors chose to omit the scene from the aired version.

Details Of The Heated Confrontation

Darby described the interaction as intense, noting that she was jumping around and clapping her hands during the dispute. The disagreement appeared to stem from long-standing unresolved issues between the two actresses regarding their past professional relationship. Although the moment was captured on camera, it did not make it into the finished product shown to viewers.

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Unresolved Issues And Past History

The conflict between Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett is rooted in the latter's departure from the main series after Season 8. Darby stated that the tension arises from these lingering complications, which have persisted since Dillard Bassett left the franchise. Despite the recent clash, Darby acknowledged that they share complex dynamics that include moments of sisterly bonding alongside underlying friction.

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Stakeholder Positions And Public Statements

Candiace Dillard Bassett recently addressed her exit from the show by expressing gratitude for her six-year tenure. She highlighted the personal growth and friendships formed during her time on the program. Meanwhile, executive producer Andy Cohen indirectly confirmed her departure status at the Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston last month by refusing to list her among cast members who left voluntarily.

Impact On Cast And Future Episodes

Darby noted that the remaining cast members are frequently questioned about the circumstances surrounding Dillard Bassett's exit. She expressed relief that other public figures have begun discussing the situation, allowing the original cast to avoid repetitive inquiries. The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to air new episodes on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with streaming availability on Peacock the following day.