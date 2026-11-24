Angry residents of Ashley Crescent in Southampton condemn the road as the worst in England, citing years of council neglect and dangerous potholes that expose underlying concrete.

Residents of Ashley Crescent in Southampton, Hampshire, have labeled their local street as the worst road in England due to severe deterioration that has left the surface completely worn away. James Huntley, a business owner on the street, stated that driving conditions are comparable to being on the Moon because of the extensive bumps and craters that cover the carriageway. The tarmac has completely disappeared in many areas, exposing the original concrete beneath and creating hazardous driving conditions for locals and commercial vehicles alike.

Decade-Long Deterioration and Council Neglect

The situation on Ashley Crescent has only worsened since residents first raised concerns with the local authority in 2018. At that time, the road already featured approximately fifty potholes, with some extending up to twenty feet in width. Despite monthly complaints from James Huntley and his staff over the past year, locals claim to have received no response or acknowledgment from the council regarding these persistent infrastructure failures. Huntley expressed frustration that the public road is being ignored, noting that his customers regularly inquire about potential fixes while he feels his repeated attempts to resolve the issue are a waste of time.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Infrastructure Failure

Local residents and business owners have provided vivid accounts of the daily dangers posed by the road's condition. Darren Whyte, a scrap worker who operates in the area, described the surface as appalling, noting that vehicles judder excessively when driving over the uneven terrain. He emphasized that even cars with decent suspension systems are subjected to unnecessary stress and damage by navigating this stretch of road. Huntley further argued that the road is not just the worst in Southampton or Hampshire, but definitively the worst in England, asserting that the repairs required would not be overly complex or costly to implement effectively.

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Complex Engineering and Phased Repair Strategy

Southampton City Council has responded to the criticism by explaining that Ashley Crescent presents a particularly complex maintenance challenge due to its unique construction. The road consists of different types of materials, including original concrete covered with asphalt, which complicates standard repair techniques. Council officials confirmed that localized repairs are not a long-term solution for the extent of the deterioration. Instead, they are planning a phased approach to address the carriageway and associated highway infrastructure, taking into account the need to maintain access for local businesses and manage significant heavy goods vehicle movements.

Future Maintenance Plans and Regional Context

The council has prioritized funding for a maintenance scheme within the 2026/27 highways programme, marking a formal commitment to addressing the issues. Detailed assessments conducted earlier this year have led to ongoing discussions about the scope and delivery arrangements for the upcoming works. While this news may offer some relief to frustrated locals, the timeline indicates that significant changes will not be immediate. This incident mirrors similar complaints elsewhere in the country, such as the A1123 in Cambridgeshire, where residents previously branded a road the worst in Britain due to boggy peat soil and sunken sections.