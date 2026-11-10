Ashe and Sofi Tukker to Perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ashe and Sofi Tukker are set to perform at the CBS Presents Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on November 14, with live streaming on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers in the U.S.

Ashe and Sofi Tukker are scheduled to perform at the CBS Presents Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, November 14, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET, which is 5 to 6:30 p.m. PT. The Kids' Choice Awards show is a live broadcast that features musical performances alongside its award presentations.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Television City in Hollywood. The show will air on CBS and Nickelodeon, giving viewers two linear television options for the live telecast.

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Ashe and Sofi Tukker Set to Perform on Kids' Choice Awards

Ashe will perform her current hit single 'Stop the Wedding!' during the broadcast. The song is currently one of her biggest releases, and the performance will bring it to the Kids' Choice Awards stage on November 14.

Sofi Tukker is also on the performance lineup. The duo consists of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, and its name was inspired by a singer of comical and risque songs who was popular in the first half of the 20th century.

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Sofi Tukker will perform their dance track 'Tsunami,' which is a collaboration within its recorded version. The source material does not specify the collaborating artist, so the performance lineup as reported focuses on the duo's own presentation of the track.

The broadcast also references a separate performer who has notched four top 40 hits on the Hot 100, including the 2025 megahit 'Ordinary.' The source text does not fully identify this artist's role in the telecast, so details about that segment should be confirmed through official show listings.

How Viewers Can Watch the Kids' Choice Awards Live

Paramount+ will stream the Kids' Choice Awards live for Premium subscribers in the U.S. Viewers who prefer streaming can therefore watch the live event through that service without relying on a traditional television connection.

On-demand viewing will be available the following day for both Premium and Essential subscribers on Paramount+. This gives Essential subscribers a way to watch the show after the live broadcast ends, although they do not receive the live stream according to the reported schedule.

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The show will also be available globally on Paramount+ following its linear premiere on Nickelodeon and CBS. This means viewers outside the U.S. may be able to access the broadcast through the streaming platform after the initial television airing, depending on local service availability.