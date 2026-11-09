Ashe and Noah Conrad Reunite for New Album The Girl of Your Dreams Featuring Hit Stop the Wedding

Singer Ashe and producer Noah Conrad reunite for her album Stand My Ground. The collaboration features the hit Stop the Wedding, which reaches high chart positions.

American pop singer Ashe has officially released her fourth solo studio album, The Girl of Your Dreams, on October 16, signaling a major creative comeback following a period of health-focused reflection.

This new project reunites the 33-year-old artist with longtime collaborator and songwriter-producer Noah Conrad, marking their first full collaborative effort since her 2022 album Rae.

Also read Mike Tirico to miss Sunday Night Football with health issue, Noah Eagle to fill in

The strategic partnership was initiated during Grammy week in Los Angeles in late January, where Conrad, aged 31, recalls Ashe approaching him with a clear vision to recapture their previous musical magic.

Ashe asked him directly if they could get back together, expressing the belief that their unique creative chemistry was where the real artistic success lay.

The album features the sweeping, ABBA-esque ballad Stop the Wedding, which has emerged as the biggest hit of Ashe's career and serves as the emotional centerpiece of the record.

Conrad explains that Ashe arrived at their initial meeting with a basic shape of the chorus, which they then built out while he played piano and Ashe and co-writer Annika Bennett sang on a couch.

Advertisement

The track is defined by its frenetic nature and dramatic tempo changes, specifically in the final chorus where the music slams on the brakes before exploding into a fast-paced flurry.

The creative team embraced a rule-breaking mindset during production, with Conrad noting they felt they could do whatever they wanted without adhering to conventional pop structures.

Lyrical inspiration for the song draws directly from Ashe's first marriage, illustrating the moment a person realizes it is never too late to heed a relationship's warning signs.

Ironically, the core idea for the track came to Ashe on the very day she married her now-husband, indie-rock musician John Canada, adding a layer of complex emotional truth to the narrative.

Lines such as Even though the table's set, the guests are waiting/You can burn the dress and run away capture this sentiment of escape and self-preservation.

The song has achieved remarkable traction on digital platforms, with a lip-syncing clip posted by Ashe garnering more than 24 million views on TikTok.

At least three other posts Ashe made with the track in the past two months have each eclipsed the same viewership mark, demonstrating significant audience engagement.

Stop the Wedding entered the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-September and climbed to a No. 23 high on the chart dated November 7, marking the highest mark of Ashe's career on that specific chart.

Advertisement

Conrad credits the decision to team up for the full project early in the process as a key factor in the album's overall success and artistic freedom.

He notes that the deep trust between him and Ashe allowed for creative comfort and risk-taking, removing the pressure he often feels when trying to secure a gig in the industry.

This liberating environment enabled them to land memorable moments, such as the guitar and vocal arrangements for the aching track Stand My Ground.

Conrad describes the process as freeing, stating that without such a deep relationship, a significant portion of producing would feel like proving oneself to secure the work.

Ashe had taken a step back from solo projects to focus on her health, recently releasing a joint album with friend FINNEAS under the duo name The Favors.

Her recording deal with Atlantic Records was not officially announced until June, but the creative process for this album began six months prior to that announcement.

Conrad is elated to see Ashe back in the public sphere in such a significant way, celebrating the personal fulfillment of creating music he enjoys listening to.

He recalls feeling internally that Stop the Wedding was the best thing he had ever made upon finishing it, even if he could not control how people would ultimately receive it.

The release of The Girl of Your Dreams marks a definitive return to form for Ashe, blending her emotional storytelling with the polished production expertise of Noah Conrad.