Aselsan's Gokdeniz close-in air defence system successfully detected and destroyed moving aerial targets during a live-fire demonstration off the Black Sea coast.

Turkish defence manufacturer Aselsan demonstrated the operational capabilities of its Gokdeniz close-in air defence system during a live-fire exercise conducted off the coast of the Black Sea. The demonstration focused on the system's ability to identify, track, and eliminate moving aerial targets in a realistic maritime environment. This test highlights the rapid development of indigenous defence technologies by Aselsan to address modern security challenges.

Live-Fire Test Mechanics and Operational Conditions

The Gokdeniz system engaged targets approaching from multiple directions and varying altitudes during the trial. These targets simulated high-speed, jet-powered drones and cruise missiles, representing the type of threats naval vessels face in contemporary conflict zones. The testing environment was designed to replicate actual operational conditions by maintaining the naval vessel at a speed of five to ten knots throughout the engagement sequence. This speed range, equivalent to 5.8 to 11.5 miles per hour, ensures the system performs effectively while the host ship is in motion.

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The primary objective of the Gokdeniz system is to counter the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles, anti-ship missiles, and other small, high-speed, and highly manoeuvrable airborne targets. By combining advanced sensor technology with a fast-response weapon system, the defence layer provides naval vessels with a critical capability to intercept next-generation aerial threats before they can strike. The successful execution of this test underscores the system's reliability in dynamic and high-pressure maritime scenarios.

Automation Capabilities and Human Oversight

A key feature of the Gokdeniz system is its ability to automate the critical phases of target engagement. During the trial mode, the system performed automated target detection, tracking, and the initiation of engagement sequences without manual input. The operator's role was limited to authorising the firing of the weapon system via a single button press. This streamlined process significantly reduces reaction time in time-critical situations, allowing for rapid detection and precise tracking.

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Beyond the semi-automated trial mode, the Gokdeniz system also offers a fully autonomous mode. In this configuration, the system can complete the entire engagement sequence, including firing, without any human intervention. This level of autonomy is designed to enhance the defensive posture of naval vessels by ensuring that threats are neutralised at the fastest possible speed, minimising the window of vulnerability for the ship and its crew. The dual-mode capability provides commanders with flexibility depending on the threat level and operational protocols.

Market Expansion and Global Defence Strategy

Aselsan has expanded the commercial applications of the Gokdeniz technology by unveiling a deployable, containerised configuration at the recent Euronaval expo. This variant offers a flexible defence solution for commercial vessels that require protection against asymmetric threats but may not have the infrastructure for complex military-grade installations. The containerised design allows for easier integration and transport, broadening the potential customer base beyond traditional military navies.

The Gokdeniz system has already been selected by the Turkish Navy and the navies of six other countries, marking a significant milestone in Aselsan's international sales strategy. As exports of the system grow rapidly, the company is strengthening its position in the global defence market. The successful demonstration off the Black Sea serves as a testament to the system's readiness for international deployment and its potential to become a standard component in modern naval air defence architectures.