Aselsan Ejderha System Neutralizes 51 Drones in Historic Demonstration

Aselsan demonstrates its Ejderha high-power microwave system by simultaneously neutralizing 51 drones without missiles, marking a world first during its 51st anniversary event.

Aselsan successfully demonstrated its Ejderha counter-drone system by neutralizing 51 unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously without using a single missile. President and CEO Ahmet Akyol announced this achievement on Sunday during a special demonstration marking the company's 51st anniversary. The event showcased a world first in electronic warfare, utilizing high-power electromagnetic waves to disable multiple threats in a single operation.

Ejderha Technology and Simulation Details

The demonstration involved the activation of the Ejderha system to counter mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles using advanced high-power electromagnetic wave technology. Akyol confirmed that the system neutralized all 51 drones in a single operation without expending any missiles. Aselsan stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that this specific event was staged to commemorate the firm's 51st anniversary. The company highlighted the precision and efficiency of the electromagnetic interception method as a significant milestone in defense capabilities.

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Strategic Defense and Stakeholder Roles

Aselsan established its reputation in 1975 to meet the Turkish Armed Forces' communications needs through domestic capabilities. The company's activities have since expanded into radar, electronic warfare, electro-optics, avionics, air and missile defense, and command-and-control systems. Ahmet Akyol emphasized that the Ejderha system addresses threats ranging from individual drones to coordinated swarm attacks. The firm combines surveillance, electronic warfare, and command-and-control systems to provide a comprehensive defense portfolio for modern asymmetric warfare.

Steel Dome Integration and Future Systems

Ejderha forms a critical part of the drone defense layer within the Steel Dome multilayered air defence system. This architecture brings together air defence weapons, radars, electro-optical sensors, communications, and command-and-control capabilities. Steel Dome uses artificial intelligence to coordinate its components and share a real-time picture of the airspace. This integration allows the system to respond to threats at different altitudes with increased speed and accuracy.

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Upgraded Ejderha 210 Capabilities

Aselsan unveiled an upgraded version, Ejderha 210, at the SAHA 2026 defence and aerospace exhibition in Istanbul. The upgraded version doubled the system's range and added a radar and more advanced electro-optical equipment. These enhancements enable the system to operate independently against mini and micro drones attacking in swarms. Aselsan also introduced the Gokberk 10 laser weapon and Gokalp, an autonomous interceptor drone designed to destroy hostile drones through collision. These additions further strengthen Steel Dome's defences against emerging threats.

Operational Impact and Global Significance

The successful neutralization of 51 drones marks a significant advancement in counter-drone warfare. This technology provides a cost-effective and efficient solution for protecting airspace from swarms of small unmanned aerial vehicles. The demonstration highlights Turkey's growing expertise in electronic warfare and domestic defense production. Aselsan's ability to deploy such systems without missile expenditure offers a sustainable approach to modern security challenges. The firm continues to lead in developing technologies that address the evolving landscape of aerial threats globally.