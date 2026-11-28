ASEAN+3 agrees on initiative to explore crypto payments cooperation

A working group will examine enhancing connectivity between domestic digital payment networks and bringing their regulations into more alignment. China, Japan, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will establish a working group aimed at enhancing connectivity between domestic digital payment networks and bringing their regulatory approaches into more alignment.issued by Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

The agreement was reached at the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting in Kyoto that concluded on Thursday.that Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao favors crypto license passporting across ASEAN, arguing that firms regulated in one market should be able to enter others through a simplified approval process rather than applying from scratch. While moving toward greater cooperation, member states still regulate digital assets separately, creating multiple approval processes for companies seeking a regional presence.

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Speaking at a fireside chat at the ASEAN Tech Summit Manila 2026, Zhao backed an idea raised by FinTech Alliance PH founding chair Lito Villanueva for regulatory passporting or license portability. A regional licensing framework could reduce compliance costs, encourage competition and make it easier for crypto and stablecoin services to operate across ASEAN’s fragmented regulatory markets.