Asda's new CEO pushes for more staffed checkouts to improve customer experience

David Potts has ordered all Asda stores to open more staffed checkouts from 8am, saying the change will ease customer journeys and boost sales as the retailer battles discounters and debt.

David Potts, who took the helm of Asda last month, announced a sweeping change across the retailer's 1,100 stores. At a visit to the Pudsey shop in West Yorkshire, Potts instructed every general store manager to increase the number of fully staffed checkout lanes that are open from 8am, alongside existing self‑service and Scan and Go tills.

How the new checkout policy will work

The directive means staff will dedicate more time on the shop floor, ensuring aisles are restocked quickly and merchandise is presented attractively. Potts said that staffed lanes will operate at all times that a customer can normally begin shopping at 8am, rather than the earlier practice of opening them only during peak times.

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Asda currently deploys about 3,400 staffed tills, compared with 8,100 self‑scan and 2,000 Scan and Go stations spread across 611 larger sites. By expanding the staffed presence, the supermarket aims to reduce queue times and make it easier for shoppers to locate items, thereby encouraging repeat visits.

Leadership and legacy in Asda's turnaround

Potts assumed the chief executive role after a long search that saw his predecessor, Allan Leighton, move to a non‑executive chair. Leighton, who helped steer the company during a debt‑laden period, left a retail veteran with a reputation for cost discipline and store‑level operations.

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Potts began his career as a 16‑year‑old shop‑floor employee at Tesco, later rising to head the UK, Ireland and Asia businesses. His tenure at Morrisons from 2015 to 2023 was marked by a £10billion sale to private equity, giving him a portfolio of experience that is now being applied at Asda as it battles the long‑running pressures of a £6.8billion takeover and IT‑upgrade disruptions.

Financial impact and competitive context

Asda's sales growth returned to positive numbers in September, ending a more than two‑year decline. Despite this rebound, the supermarket remains behind discounters Lidl and Aldi, while debt servicing continues to clip profit margins.

Analysts welcomed Potts's appointment, citing his hands‑on retail background and proven track record in streamlining operations as key to the retailer's recovery. The new checkout policy is one of several changes aimed at restoring shopper confidence and increasing footfall in an industry that is rapidly digitising.

What comes next for shoppers and the workforce

Store managers will roll out the broader staffing plan over the next 14 days, with training schedules to ensure checkout staff can manage both manual and high‑tech lanes efficiently. Customers should notice reduced waiting times and better product visibility in the coming weeks.

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Potts emphasised that the "shopping trip is everything" and that improving the customer journey will translate into higher sales volumes. The retailer has already set targets for a second quarter of the year to increase basket size by 3% and lift turnover by 1.5% versus the same period last year.

As the chain implements these operational changes, it will also look to optimise its online and click‑and‑collect services, hoping to integrate the physical and digital shopping experience into a seamless offering for the modern consumer.