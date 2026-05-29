Asda Partners with Ocado to Revive Online Offering Amid Turnaround Efforts

Asda, one of Britain's most popular supermarkets, is set to partner with grocery technology firm Ocado to improve its online infrastructure. The partnership will see Asda replace its existing online delivery systems with Ocado's technology platform across its stores and dark stores from 2027.

Asda is set to partner with grocery technology firm Ocado to revive its online offering as part of its turnaround efforts . The partnership will see Asda replace its existing online delivery systems with Ocado ’s technology platform across its stores and dark stores from 2027.

Asda will retain control of its online operations and fulfilment hubs, but use Ocado’s technology to upgrade its website and app, in-store picking and home delivery service. It comes amid a major overhaul at Asda led by executive chairman Allan Leighton, to win back shoppers after a period of weak sales. Leighton said: ‘We know that continued success in this highly competitive market is dependent on providing a positive experience for customers every time they shop.

‘Partnering with Ocado, will strengthen our online offer and provide a consistent and high-quality experience for millions of shoppers, from order through to delivery, while supporting our formula for growth. ’ Returning Asda boss Allan Leighton has hailed progress at the supermarket but said there is 'plenty to do'





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