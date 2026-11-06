ASCAP Partners With Project Healthy Minds For Member Mental Health Support

ASCAP collaborates with Project Healthy Minds to provide songwriters and publishers with direct access to vetted mental health services, therapy, and wellness tools for career support.

On November 5, ASCAP and Project Healthy Minds announced a strategic collaboration designed to deliver comprehensive mental health support to the music industry. This new initiative grants ASCAP members, including songwriters, composers, and music publishers, direct access to a robust ecosystem of therapeutic services and wellness resources. The partnership addresses the unique psychological pressures faced by creative professionals throughout their careers.

Core Details On Member Access Benefits

The program provides ASCAP members with private connections to vetted mental health providers who specialize in talk therapy and psychiatry. Participants can join peer-led support groups moderated by experts or utilize curated self-care applications and digital tools. This structure ensures that creators receive meaningful support tailored to their specific needs, regardless of their location or schedule.

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This effort serves as an expansion of ASCAP's broader wellness initiative, which gained momentum earlier this year. The initial phase introduced a telehealth benefit through MD Live, allowing members to secure urgent care consultations, dermatology services, and additional health options. The new partnership builds upon this foundation by focusing specifically on psychological well-being and long-term mental health stability.

Leadership Positions On Healthcare Friction

ASCAP Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer emphasized that the partnership aims to remove systemic barriers to care. He noted that while music creators dedicate their entire lives to their art, navigating an opaque healthcare system often feels overwhelming. By collaborating with Project Healthy Minds, the organization ensures that affordable, quality support is accessible without unnecessary friction or complexity.

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Project Healthy Minds Founder and CEO expressed pride in enabling songwriters to receive the same emotional support they have provided to millions of listeners. He highlighted that the initiative offers a simple, streamlined method for members to find therapists, join support groups, or access digital tools while on tour or in the studio. This reciprocal support structure acknowledges the emotional labor inherent in the creative process.

Real World Impact On Music Industry

The collaboration targets creators at every stage of their professional journeys, from emerging artists to established industry veterans. By integrating these services into the ASCAP membership offering, the organization addresses the high rates of anxiety and isolation prevalent in the entertainment sector. The move signals a growing institutional recognition that mental health is critical to sustained creative productivity.

Members can now navigate their career challenges with the assurance that comprehensive care is available on demand. This development sets a new standard for industry organizations regarding employee and member welfare. It reinforces the idea that protecting the mental well-being of artists is as important as protecting their intellectual property rights.