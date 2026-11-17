ASCAP recognized leading songwriters and publishers at a November 16 ceremony in Nashville, honoring top country and Christian music creators with awards and plaques.

ASCAP celebrated the songwriters and music publishers behind many of the year's top country and Christian songs with a ceremony held at Nashville's The Twelve Thirty Club on Monday, November 16. The event honored the creative forces driving the music industry, recognizing those who have produced the most successful tracks over the past twelve months.

ASCAP President and Chairman of the Board Paul Williams, CEO Elizabeth Matthews, and Executive Vice President Nicole George-Middleton led the proceedings, presenting commemorative plaques to the industry's most impactful creators. Evan Bartels opened the show with a rendition of his hit single In the Middle of It All, setting the tone for an evening dedicated to the art of songwriting.

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Ashley Gorley secured his thirteenth ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year honor, cementing his legacy as one of the genre's most consistent hitmakers. Gorley took the stage to reflect on his career, expressing deep gratitude for the recognition and noting that his love for music has remained constant throughout his years of making a living as a writer.

He stated that he was super grateful to have achieved this level of success for so long, emphasizing that the core element of his career has never changed. Gorley added that he is thankful to ASCAP for recognizing his contributions over such an extended period, acknowledging the support that allows him to continue creating.

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In the Song of the Year category for the country sector, Just In Case was named the winner. The track was recorded by Morgan Wallen and co-written by ASCAP writer Jacob JKash Hindlin, highlighting the collaborative nature of modern country music success and the enduring appeal of Wallen's star power.

Sony Music Publishing was named ASCAP's Country Publisher of the Year, a designation earned through the performance of several key tracks. The catalog that secured this honor includes Bottle Rockets, Be Her, Better Me for You (Brown Eyes), Somewhere Over Laredo, and Til The Last One Dies.

Rusty Gaston, the leader of Sony Music Publishing Nashville, addressed the staff and attendees to praise the internal team that supports songwriters on a daily basis. Gaston encouraged the gathered songwriters, stating that they have the power to make magic and that it is the biggest honor to champion their songs because they matter to the industry and the fans.

The ceremony also placed significant emphasis on the Christian music sector, with multiple awards distributed to top performers in the space. Capitol CMG Publishing was named Christian Music Publisher of the Year for its publication of hits such as Heaven on My Mind, Still, Can't Steal My Joy, and Demons.

ASCAP Christian Song of the Year went to Your Way's Better, which was recorded by Forrest Frank and co-written by ASCAP writer Pera Krstajic. These awards highlight the robust output and commercial viability of Christian music within the broader ASCAP catalog and its growing influence on the mainstream charts.

Matthew West earned his seventh ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year award, adding to his impressive collection of honors. His work on songs including No Fear and God Story contributed to this recognition, cementing his status as a prolific and influential figure in Christian music.

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In the songwriter-artist category, Josiah Queen was honored with the ASCAP Christian Songwriter-Artist of the Year accolade. Queen's winning entries included Can't Steal My Joy, Demons, and Dusty Bibles, demonstrating his ability to write and perform tracks that resonate deeply with audiences across multiple demographics.

Other notable artists in attendance and winners included Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and George Birge, rounding out a list of distinguished honorees who have shaped the sonic landscape of recent years. Their presence underscored the diverse range of talent recognized by the organization this year.

The evening concluded with a special presentation of the Golden Note award to Wynonna Judd. Kelsea Ballerini presented the accolade, praising Judd for her strength, creativity, and vulnerability in a career that has spanned decades of musical excellence.

In her acceptance speech, Judd shared a poignant message about the lifesaving power of music, stating that it has saved her life more times than she could count. She thanked the songwriters for providing her voice and the fans for their thirty-five-year support.

Judd told the songwriters gathered that without their songs, she would not have anything to say. She thanked ASCAP for honoring her journey and thanked the songwriters for helping her find her voice, closing out an evening that celebrated the profound connection between creators and their listeners.