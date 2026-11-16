ASCAP Appoints Samantha Saturn as Nashville Office Director

ASCAP names Samantha Saturn as director of its Nashville office. Saturn joins from SESAC and Columbia Records. She leads operations in the Wedgewood-Houston district.

Samantha Saturn has been appointed as the new director of day-to-day operations for the Nashville office of ASCAP, a prominent performing rights organization. In this newly established role, she reports directly to ASCAP Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing strategic initiatives and local member engagement. This appointment signals a major shift in leadership for the music industry's largest performance rights organization in the United States.

Saturn Brings Deep Industry Experience to ASCAP

Saturn brings nearly eight years of executive experience from her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of SESAC Music Group. During her tenure at SESAC, she led global brand strategy, corporate communications, affiliate engagement, and the modernization of digital licensing across multiple entities. Her extensive background in marketing and licensing positions her as a key figure in advancing ASCAP's digital transformation efforts in the Nashville market.

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Her career trajectory also includes significant leadership positions at Columbia Records, where she served as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing. In this capacity, Saturn built digital sales and marketing platforms for a roster of high-profile artists, including Adele, The Chicks, Beyoncé, John Legend, AC/DC, and Bruce Springsteen. These achievements demonstrate her ability to manage large-scale digital strategies for top-tier musical talent.

Leadership and Community Commitments Defined

ASCAP leadership has praised Saturn's local connections and strategic vision. The ASCAP CEO stated that Saturn is a native Nashvillian who is widely respected and deeply connected across creative and music industry circles. These relationships and the strategic vision she brings are deemed essential for effectively representing ASCAP and championing its members in a competitive global market.

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Beyond her corporate roles, Saturn is an alumna of Leadership Music, Class of 2024, highlighting her commitment to professional development within the Nashville music ecosystem. She has also served as a former board member at Gilda's Club of Middle Tennessee and Watkins College of Art at Belmont University. These community involvements reflect a dedication to supporting both the arts and social causes in the region.

Nashville's Evolving Status as a Music Destination

Saturn emphasized the changing landscape of music creation in Nashville in her own statement. She noted that Nashville has become a global destination for music creation, with songwriters and composers collaborating across genres and boundaries every day. This perspective underscores the need for adaptive leadership that can support a diverse and rapidly growing creative community.

She expressed honor in joining the existing ASCAP team, specifically naming Elizabeth Matthews, Brian Roberts, and Nicole George-Middleton. Her goal is to support members, build partnerships across the city's creative community, and establish the Wedgewood-Houston office as a true home for ASCAP creators. This focus on physical and communal space is critical for fostering collaboration among independent artists and industry professionals.

Strategic Impact on the Nashville Music Market

The appointment of Saturn represents a strategic move by ASCAP to strengthen its presence in one of the most important music hubs in the world. By placing an executive with deep roots in Nashville and a proven track record in digital marketing, ASCAP aims to enhance its service offerings to local songwriters and composers. The new director's ability to navigate both traditional and digital licensing models will be crucial as the industry continues to evolve.

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Saturn's dual reporting structure to the COO and CFO indicates that the role involves significant operational and financial responsibilities. This setup allows for tight integration between local market strategies and broader corporate goals. Her leadership is expected to drive engagement and ensure that ASCAP remains a relevant and supportive partner for creators in the Nashville area.

The music industry continues to see significant shifts in leadership as organizations adapt to new technological and cultural landscapes. Saturn's background in digital licensing modernization at SESAC and her experience with major artists at Columbia Records provide a unique skill set for this role. Her appointment is viewed as a positive development for the Nashville creative community and ASCAP's global mission.

As ASCAP moves forward with Saturn in this leadership position, the focus will be on expanding partnerships and enhancing member services. The Wedgewood-Houston office is poised to become a central hub for creative collaboration and industry networking. Saturn's vision aligns with the growing importance of Nashville as a global center for music creation and innovation.