Asbestos Killer: Former Safety Campaigner John Flavin Dies of Lung Cancer as New Research Exposes Greater Threat from White Asbestos

The story of John Flavin, a former health and safety champion who died from asbestos-related lung cancer, highlights the ongoing danger of asbestos in British public buildings. New research challenges the assumption that white asbestos is less harmful, suggesting it may cause significantly more lung cancer deaths than previously believed, prompting calls for a 40-year phased removal plan.

For most of his working life, John Flavin championed health and safety in the workplace - so it's no exaggeration to say he probably saved scores of lives.

As a president of the Union of Construction, Allied Trades and Technicians (UCATT) in the 1990s, and as an on-site campaigner in the 1970s, he helped revolutionise the way workers were protected on building sites. He then took that experience into the boardroom, rising to become a group executive at construction giant Laing O'Rourke.

'When he began campaigning in the 1970s, workers weren't even required to wear hard hats on building sites,' says his proud daughter Anita, 55. 'He made construction a much safer industry and he always tried to make progress through negotiation and not strike action. He was a wonderful man.

' So it was a particularly bitter pill for his family to swallow when, in August 2021 at the age of 77, John was diagnosed with lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos at a time when people cared less about safety than he did. 'He was coughing up blood,' says Anita. But he was so fit, exercising every day and even running marathons that he couldn't believe it was anything serious - and he'd never smoked.

He ended up in A&E and they found a huge tumour in his right lung. At first, they said there was nothing they could do for him.

Then, because he was so fit, they decided to remove part of the lung to get the cancer.

' John, who lived with his wife Maureen, 87, in west London, survived the operation but died the following year after a brave fight, making him one of an estimated 2,500 a year who die from asbestos-related lung cancer. Campaigner John Flavin (pictured with his wife Maureen) became one of an estimated 2,500 people a year who die from asbestos-related lung cancer.

The Daily Mail's campaign, Asbestos: Britain's Hidden Killer, has been calling on the Government to introduce a 40-year phased removal of asbestos from all public buildings. According to figures released by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), another 2,500 die each year from mesothelioma, an always fatal cancer of the mesothelium, the membrane surrounding the outside of the lungs and abdomen linked to asbestos exposure.

These two cohorts of 2,500 each are referred to by the HSE as the 1:1 ratio. However, experts now question this ratio - and warn that the number of asbestos-related lung cancer cases is vastly underestimated. If they're right, instead of 5,000 deaths a year, Britain's biggest industrial killer could be causing 22,500 - and new research shared exclusively with the Daily Mail appears to bear this out.

Our campaign, Asbestos: Britain's Hidden Killer, has been calling on the Government to introduce a 40-year phased removal of asbestos from all public buildings, starting with schools and hospitals. The current policy is to leave it where it is, as long as it isn't visibly deteriorating. We say this research makes the call for a change in policy even more urgent.

Traditionally, white asbestos - the one most commonly found in buildings, including more than 80 per cent of schools and 90 per cent of hospitals - has been regarded as less deadly than blue and brown asbestos as a cause of mesothelioma. But the research, conducted by Daniel Murphy, Professor of Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma at the University of Glasgow, suggests white asbestos is much more likely than blue or brown to cause lung cancer.

And because tumours caused by asbestos look the same in the lung as those caused by smoking, they are being attributed to the latter. At the microscopic level, blue and brown asbestos fibres are sharp and straight. Over decades they work their way out of the lung and into the surrounding mesothelium's pleura - a thin two-layered membrane covering the outside of the lungs and lining the chest cavity. This causes mesothelioma.

Once a person has been diagnosed, they usually die within 12 to 18 months. White asbestos fibres are curled, so get trapped inside the lung. This means they have been regarded as lower risk for mesothelioma, which occurs outside. Professor Murphy's research involved bypassing the lung and injecting white asbestos into mice pleura to see whether it was, indeed, less dangerous than blue and brown.

It wasn't.

'White asbestos reduced the lifespan of the mice just as much as the blue and brown,' he says. 'This leads to the question of what it is doing while it is trapped inside the lung. It will be causing the same kind of chronic inflation inside the lung as the blue and brown are causing in the pleura outside it. And this is going to accelerate disease onset and lung cancer.





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