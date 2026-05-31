Asbestos Found in Children's Sand Art Kits Sold on Major Online Marketplaces

Investigation reveals tremolite asbestos in toys sold on Amazon, TikTok Shop, eBay, and Asda, prompting recalls and calls for stricter online marketplace regulations.

Asbestos has been discovered in children's sand art kits available on major online marketplaces , raising serious health concerns. According to an investigation by consumer rights organization Which?

, two specific products tested positive for tremolite asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral banned from consumer products in the UK. One kit, sold as a 'Montessori sand art tray', was listed on Amazon Marketplace and TikTok Shop. It is intended for educational play, helping children develop fine motor skills by drawing in sand.

However, laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of tremolite asbestos in the sand. Another product, the 'GL Style Sand Bottle Art Heart or Stars' set, was purchased from supermarket Asda and also contained the harmful substance. Identical or similar kits were found on eBay via private sellers. The detection of tremolite asbestos in these toys is particularly alarming because the mineral's fibres can become airborne and, when inhaled, cause severe lung diseases including mesothelioma and asbestosis, even at low exposure levels.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies all forms of asbestos as human carcinogens. In the UK, any product containing asbestos, regardless of quantity, is illegal to sell. Since November 2025, the Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued over 39 recall notices for asbestos-contaminated sand products. The issue has already prompted the closure of schools and public parks, with the latest incident occurring in north-east England.

The contamination is thought to originate from sand sourced from specific quarries in China, where tremolite occurs naturally. Which? has criticized online marketplaces for failing to prevent dangerous products from reaching consumers, noting that some items had already been recalled. Sue Davies, Head of Consumer Rights Policy at Which? , called the situation 'outrageous' and emphasized that seemingly harmless toys can pose serious health risks without proper safety checks.

She urged the UK government to swiftly introduce legislation that would impose clear duties on online platforms to exercise due care in preventing, identifying, and removing hazardous products. Currently, regulatory oversight of third-party sellers on these platforms is insufficient. While Amazon, Asda, eBay, and TikTok have taken steps to remove the identified listings, the incident underscores systemic gaps in product safety enforcement.

The UK Health Security Agency notes that risk depends on exposure level, duration, and route (inhalation or ingestion), but even low-level exposure to asbestos fibres is dangerous over time. The presence of asbestos in children's play materials represents a severe breach of consumer trust and highlights the need for stronger oversight of global supply chains and online marketplaces





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Asbestos Children's Toys Sand Art Kits Online Marketplaces Product Recall Tremolite UK Safety Regulations

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