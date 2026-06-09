As US Customs refines its tariff refund system, who gets in to apply is under dispute

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency official is set to testify in federal court about the U.S. government’s plans for refunding billions of dollars in tariffs that the Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump imposed illegally.

Israel and Iran appear to pause strikes after trading fire for the first time since April ceasefireIsrael and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceKnicks say the winning bid for 2 celebrity row seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is $1 millionAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunami

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunami





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Courts U.S. Customs And Border Protection International Trade Supreme Court Of The United States U.S. Department Of Justice Tariffs And Global Trade Trump Lawsuits Susan Thomas Lawsuits Business Richard Eaton Rodney Scott

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rise of Bluetooth Hearing ProtectionBluetooth-powered hearing protection has become increasingly popular among professionals and individuals alike. With the ability to provide both noise reduction and high-quality sound, these earmuffs are a game-changer for anyone looking to protect their hearing while still enjoying their favorite tunes. In this article, we'll explore the benefits and features of Bluetooth hearing protection, as well as some top-rated options available on Amazon.

Read more »

Somali referee won’t officiate in World Cup after being denied U.S. entryCustoms and Border Protection cited unspecified “vetting concerns” for denying entry to Omar Artan.

Read more »

World Cup referee from Somalia denied entry to the US: CBPThe referee was 'determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry,' a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said, without going into further detail.

Read more »

Starmer Accused of Cowardice Over Delay in Online Child Protection MeasuresPrime Minister Keir Starmer faces backlash after a year-long delay in implementing measures to protect children from online sexual abuse. Campaigners warn thousands of children were left vulnerable while the government hesitated. New plans finally announced could force tech companies to prevent nude image sharing by minors.

Read more »