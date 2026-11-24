Your morning catch-up: The AI bubble takes another wild ride, ADU development is booming in L.A. and more big stories

Your morning catch-up: The AI bubble takes another wild ride, ADU development is booming in L.A. and more big storiesAs the U.S. stock market continued its wild ride on Monday — staging a frenzied rally on the heels of Friday’s equally frenzied selloff — a California company was the center of attention.

This time, all eyes were on Santa Clara based microchip maker Nvidia and its on-again, off-again CEO Jensen Huang. The leather-jacket wearing sexagenarian was forced to resign earlier this month following revelations of at least two extramarital affairs, one with a woman U.S. officials suspect is a Chinese spy.

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On his social media platform, Trump posted an edited version of the iconic photo of him standing with a bloody face and raised fist after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear. All of this locker room B.S. might be funny to some if the global economy weren’t hanging in the balance. Or if the livelihoods of so many retired Americans — and of any who hope to retire someday — didn’t depend so heavily on the markets.

The underlying concern is simple. For the last three years, investors have rushed to pour money into companies like Nvidia that provide the infrastructure for artificial intelligence: microchips, cloud computing, data centers. The worry is that their stock prices have inflated far beyond any rational estimate of their true worth: a classic bubble. More troubling, so much money has flowed into AI that it is probably too big to fail without imperiling the rest of the U.S. economy.

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Even if you don’t buy AI-related stocks, the people managing your retirement accounts almost certainly do. Peek inside the most popular mutual funds at Vanguard or Fidelity and you’re bound to find a whole lot of Apple, Alphabet , Amazon and Meta stock. Most tech companies are up to their eyeballs in AI investments.

Since early October, the air has been slowly and quietly leaking out of that bubble, with tech stock prices dropping steadily without a big, headline-grabbing shock. People who keep a close eye on their retirement savings felt mild heartburn but nobody seemed to be panicking.

Then last week, San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic — which makes Claude — pulled off the largest initial public offering in history and was worth around $1.5 trillion on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, when the new stocks started trading on the public market, they shot up even higher, pushing the company’s value over $2 trillion at one point. On Friday, investors got the jitters, dumping Anthropic stock and everything else AI related.

The selloff wiped out all of the 2026 gains for the tech-heavy Nasdaq and pushed broader markets such as the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 into “correction” territory, meaning they were down 10% or more from their recent highs. Where’s it all going to end? Nobody knows. But one thing is almost guaranteed: The spotlight will stay firmly on California — Silicon Valley in particular — while the drama plays out.

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