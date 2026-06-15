As temperatures rise, auto industry experts urge safety checks

Whether it’s overheating, flat tires, or even sparking a wildfire, there’s a lot to think about during the summer months when it comes to our vehicles.

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it’s overheating, flat tires, or even sparking a wildfire, there’s a lot to think about during the summer months when it comes to our vehicles.

The biggest concern this year, however, is wildfire prevention, considering common fire starters come from things on cars, like camper chains.

“A lot of the times, people will put them straight back into the loops. You always want to cross those chains so they don't drag too far on the ground,” said Austen White with Les Schwab Tire Center.

"Because it does start wildfires all over the place. ” It’s not just car companies that are preparing for the rise in temperatures this week; Rocky Mountain Power has enhanced safety settings for its power lines, and this time of year is when they see the highest demand for energy and electricity.

“When you have a wind gust, you get debris on the line or animal life, instead of the system taking a minute to try to figure out what that is, which sometimes can create a spark, it'll just automatically turn off the lines,” said Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power. "We will also de-energize the lines when there's a wildfire that's in close proximity.

” Despite wildfire concerns, there are some simple things car owners should do heading into this week, like checking their tires for any cracks and keeping an eye on the wear bars. Car owners also need to check things like air conditioning, car alignment, oil change, tire rotations, and batteries, considering the heat can put more wear and tear on the car.

“The heat also can change the temperature of the tire, and you don't want to be too low or too high,” White said. "What could happen is it’s going to heat up while you're driving, it's going to end up blowing out because the tire does get too hot. ” Recent Local Utah Stories





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