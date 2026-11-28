Last year, Utah added protections shielding doctors’ income and personal assets from lawsuits filed by patients. Advocates warn that such restrictions on malpractice cases can place a burden on families harmed during childbirth.

When Anyssa Zancanella’s water broke during a family vacation near Salt Lake City, she expected better care there than she could get back home in rural Rock Springs, Wyoming, where many patients are flown out for emergency treatment.

Instead, a crisis unfolded. Staff kept raising her doses of Pitocin, a drug that strengthens contractions, while the fetal monitor recorded mounting distress: The baby wasn’t getting enough oxygen. It took nearly 12 hours for the then-19-year-old to get an emergency cesarean section after the monitor showed signs of fetal distress, according to court records.

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Azaylee, now 7, was born with brain damage, likely from a reduced supply of oxygen and blood flow during delivery, causing cognitive disabilities, according to her family’s complaint. Last year, a judge found Steward Health Care, a Dallas-based for-profit health system that owned the West Valley City, Utah, hospital at the time, liable for gross medical negligence — and awarded the family $951 million . Steward Health Care did not respond to a request for comment for this article.