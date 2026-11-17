SNAP cuts are sending more people to the food bank for help.

DOTHAN, Ala. - A truck carrying about 40,000 pounds of food recently arrived at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. At the rate food is going out, it may last only through the week.

“We just got a truck shipment in of about 40,000 pounds, but we’re sending out about 10,000 pounds a day,” said Justin McNelley, the food bank’s special projects coordinator. The food bank works with about 150 local agencies across six counties, distributing food to churches and pantries that help families closer to home.

Also read As millions lose food aid nationwide, this SNAP office is doubling up as a food pantry

Between July 2025 and June 2026, the organization distributed more than 4 million pounds of food—its first time reaching that mark since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the food bank. Alabama had about 81,800 fewer people receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in May 2026 than in July 2025, according to an analysis of state data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities . That figure represents a net decline in enrollment.

It does not show how many people lost benefits because of any particular rule. Federal changes enacted in 2025 expanded work-related time limits to more adults. Those subject to the time limit generally must meet an 80-hour-per-month requirement through work, qualifying volunteer activity or a work program to avoid a limit of three countable months of benefits in a three-year period. Exceptions may apply.

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The changes also removed standalone exceptions for veterans, people experiencing homelessness and some young adults formerly in foster care. People in those groups may still qualify for another exception. McNelley said SNAP cuts are sending more people to the food bank for help. The available enrollment figures do not establish how much of the food bank’s demand is attributable to those changes.

“We, unfortunately, just don’t have the food to help feed them right now,” he said. “So that’s why we need food drives and things like that that are going on during the holiday season to help us out. ” A separate federal proposal would restrict a pathway states use to determine SNAP eligibility.

According to reporting by The Associated Press , the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates about 6.3 million people could lose eligibility by fiscal year 2029 if the proposal takes effect. The proposal is not the same as the work-related time limits already in effect. McNelley said the food bank estimates about one in five people in the Wiregrass are food insecure, or have limited or uncertain access to enough food. He said that represents more than 53,000 people.

“It’s devastating to hear,” McNelley said of conversations with people seeking food assistance, particularly during the holidays. The food bank is asking the community to help through food drives and donations. McNelley said the organization is seeking holiday items, including frozen turkeys, hams and macaroni and cheese. Donors should check with the food bank about what it can accept.

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“We’re going to do everything we can on our end to keep our shelves stocked the best we can, and that’s where the community input comes in so heavily for us,” McNelley said. People seeking food or information about donating can call the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at 794-9775 or visit its partner-agency directory . Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

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