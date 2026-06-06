As San Jose wrestles with budget deficits, residents have one last chance to weigh in. Here’s what to know.

The community can share their thoughts on the city’s budget priorities at the June 8 public hearing

An artistic rendition of the Lombardi trophy by San Jose artist Emilio Cortez stands in front of San Jose City Hall before a Super Bowl LX flag-raising on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.

For the past several months, San Jose officials have been ringing the alarm on the precarious financial situation facing the city as it contends with painful cuts to services and programs to close a $50.3 million budget deficit. While the $5.5 billion proposed budget is technically balanced, it hinges on reducing public services that affect the most vulnerable among the city’s nearly 1 million residents.

, immigrant services, homelessness initiatives and to assist with the rising cost of living. Since then, City Hall has held several study sessions, a public hearing last month, and town hall meetings with district council representatives. The June 8 public hearing and the June 9 meeting will offer the community their last opportunities to weigh in on which programs and services the city should prioritize, and share their ideas on how to address the city’s long-term financial stability.

The council is scheduled to debate and vote on the budget package on June 9, with formal adoption expected at the June 16 meeting.following these public consultations, and recommended approving City Manager Jennifer Maguire’s proposed budget, with additional direction to “preserve core services, maintain fiscal discipline, and fund targeted community priorities across San Jose. ”San Jose’s $50.3 million budget shortfall this year is due to mainly economic conditions – a perfect storm of slowing revenues and rising costs.

In an interview with this news organization, City Budget Director Jim Shannon said the deficit was mainly because “the economy is still very soft” and is “not growing in a way that benefits city revenue generation. ” According to the budget proposal, funding sources such as sales tax collections and property transfer taxes have slumped, yielding flat or lower-than-anticipated revenues compared to prior years.

Inflation — or rising costs — has also put pressure on the city, making basic expenses like fueling city vehicle fleets, maintaining public facilities and building public infrastructure more expensive. The mayor’s June budget message identified other looming threats to the city’s financial stability – such as the potential loss of cardroom revenue due to changing state regulations and an upcoming state audit of local property tax distributions – which could cost the city up to $65 million.

Maguire highlighted in her budget message last month that even as the budget is balanced, “additional ongoing solutions” to resolve a $27 million shortfall for 2027-2028 are required. While voters are showing strong support for the San Jose hotel tax measure, the projected revenue from San Jose’s hotel tax measure — almost $10 million annually — helps, it is not nearly enough to close the city’s immediate $50.3 million budget shortfall.

Meaning cuts are still expected, including proposed delays in opening police and fire station facilities, saving the city millions in the near term,Among the expected cuts is a loss of 85 city positions, a majority of which are vacant. Mahan’s message noted that displaced workers will “have opportunities to be reassigned. ” The proposed budget also includes $5.4 million in near-term cuts to homelessness-related programs, including suspending operations at the Taylor Street Safe Sleeping site starting in January.

It proposes reducing general fund contributions to interim housing, which would save $1.25 million this year. It would also scale back community events, such as Viva Calle, reducing the popular open-streets event from three to two. Among the priorities highlighted in Mahan’s budget message is improving public safety by working with county partners to track drug treatment and other rehabilitation programs.

It also focuses on reducing unsheltered homelessness by sharing costs with the county, with the goal of reaching “functional zero homelessness. ” The budget, Mahan said, also addresses blight by “advancing a more coordinated approach to free Junk Pickup and BeautifySJ RAPID illegal dumping response; piloting fee-for-service graffiti removal on private property; strengthening the Downtown Enhanced Vacant Building Program; and funding targeted neighborhood cleanup, park, underpass and beautification projects.

” The message also highlighted moving toward “90-day approvals for housing projects,” eliminating unnecessary red tape and preparing a pilot to support up to 50 accessory dwelling unit builds. According to Mahan, the plan seeks to grow San Jose’s economy by supporting commercial corridors for small-business districts, while making sure publicly funded events are actually worth the city’s investment.

He also noted that it supports immigrant families by maintaining $500,000 in immigrant services funding, and commits to drawing one-time reserve funds to respond if immigration enforcement activity in San Jose escalates. While budget forecasts project diminishing deficits over the next five years — falling from an incremental $26.8 million gap in fiscal year 2027-2028 to eventual surpluses by 2029-2030 — the numbers sit on volatile ground.

“It’s really important to make sure that we have an ongoing balanced budget where we are structurally aligning ongoing revenues to ongoing expenditures,” Shannon said. “If we solve anything just on a one-time basis… that automatically gets added to next year’s deficit. And so we definitely don’t want to do that… so that we don’t make ourselves worse in the future.

” In other words, relying on stop-gap measures, like dipping into emergency reserves, only moves the problem further down the road. While those funds can dry up, the city’s ongoing expenses that created the deficit remain. Long-term solutions like the hotel tax measure were proposed explicitly to secure permanent, ongoing revenue.

However, because that new tax only covers a portion of the city’s long-term shortfalls, city leaders must continue finding permanent ways to close the remaining financial gaps — otherwise, those unresolved deficits will simply roll over and wait for them in the years ahead.. , where community members can share their ideas on how the city should manage its finances and express how they want San Jose to prioritize its spending.

They can also speak to the City Council in person during public comment, or submit written comments via email atgenerally by 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting. Earlier this week, the council directed city staff to restore remote participation in time for the upcoming budget hearings and meetings for the first time since 2024.

“Making your voice heard matters,” Shannon said. “The council listens. They’re faced with really tough choices. While they may not address everyone’s particular passions, it’s really tough to close a shortfall and make sure that everything is structurally balanced and resources are allocated to the city’s most important priorities.

”The City Council is expected to debate the budget on June 9 — with another opportunity for public comment likely — before voting on the package, with final adoption scheduled for June 16.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspect in San Jose car-to-car shooting arrested nearly 1 month laterA man accused of shooting into another driver's car at the beginning of May was arrested weeks later in San Jose.

Read more »

Matt Mahan says he'll seek a third term as San Jose mayor in 2028One day after conceding the California gubernatorial race, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan announced he will remain in office and plans to run for reelection to a third term.

Read more »

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.9 million for a single-family homeA 1,560-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1980, has changed hands. The house in the 900 block of Minnesota Ave. in San Jose was sold on May 1 for $1,863,000, or $1,194 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms…

Read more »

PG&E doubles size of San Jose substation, plans further expansionPG&E has doubled the size of one of its San Jose substations, which is poised to expand further.

Read more »