As Retailers Back Away From DEI, Black-Owned Businesses Face an Uphill Battle

The rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives by major retailers like Target and Walmart could significantly impact Black-owned businesses. These programs, often launched in the wake of George Floyd's murder, played a crucial role in getting Black-owned brands onto retail shelves and providing them with vital support. Now, as companies retreat from these commitments, Black founders face a tougher challenge to gain visibility and secure their place in the market.

As Target and other retailers drop DEI programs, Black founders could face a tougher battle to get and stay on shelves. Gutting these efforts could jeopardize a valuable pathway for Black founders to build their businesses and reach the millions of shoppers who browse retailers' websites and aisles. Yet companies including Sephora and Costco have stressed the importance of carrying products that reflect the diversity of their customers.

Fragrance brand Brown Girl Jane's perfume bottles sit on shelves at Sephora near some of the most storied labels in the fashion and beauty world, including Prada and Dior. For the Black-owned brand, getting a retailer to bet on it was just the start, Brown Girl Jane CEO and co-founder Malaika Jones said. She said Sephora has supported the company so it can better compete with well-known brands with huge marketing budgets and glossy celebrity endorsements. Sephora spotlighted the fragrance brand in an email to customers in early February, putting it in front of potential shoppers who don't know its name. Brown Girl Jane's sales more than doubled after Sephora began carrying the company's fragrances online and at select stores about a year ago. Without that support from the retailers themselves, brands like Brown Girl Jane could face a tougher time getting on shelves — and succeeding once they get there. 'For small brands, but for any brands, really, it's a constant fight for relevance and for visibility,' Jones said. 'And so when you don't have that commitment or even that understanding from the retailer side, it becomes quite difficult for small brands to survive — even when they've made it on shelves.' Malaika Jones, CEO of Brown Girl Jane, founded the company with her sister, Nia Jones. Its products are now sold by Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Sephora. When retailers launched supplier diversity programs — many of them in the months after police killed George Floyd in 2020 — top industry leaders including people of color face, including when financing their businesses. Now, as more retailers drop diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Black-owned brands may find it harder to clear those hurdles. Late last year, Walmart confirmed that it was ending key diversity initiatives, including winding down the Center for Racial Equity, noting the gap in funding for Black entrepreneurs. Gutting those efforts could jeopardize a valuable pathway for Black founders to build their businesses and reach the millions of shoppers who browse the websites and aisles at the nation's largest and best-known retailers. Meanwhile, other companies, including Target and Unilever, have reaffirmed their commitments. And the most prominent effort to increase the share of Black-owned brands on retail shelves, the 15 Percent Pledge, still has major backers. It's a sharp change from about five years ago, when companies released a wave of announcements committing to fighting inequity. They made bold pledges to add more diversity to their workforces and C-suites, seek out Black and minority vendors and donate to philanthropic causes that fought racism and supported social justice. Fear of litigation, activist investor scrutiny and political pressure has caused companies to backpedal or keep their initiatives below the radar, said Jon Solorzano, an attorney at Vinson & Elkins who advises companies on DEI. One of those lawsuits targeted The Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based venture capital fund dedicated to awarding grants to businesses founded by Black women to bridge a longstanding funding gap. Only 1.3% of the more than $345 billion raised by venture-backed startups in 2021 went to Black founders, according to PitchBook. About 2.4% went to startups led by female founders and 2.1% of that total went to startups led by Hispanic founders. The American Alliance for Equal Rights, a conservative group founded by Edward Blum, sued The Fearless Fund in 2023, accusing it of discriminating against non-Black business owners. Blum previously fought against race-based college admissions, a campaign that led to the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action. As part of a settlement reached last year, The Fearless Fund shut down its grant program. Solorzano said that lawsuit had a chilling effect and will 'seriously undermine some of these initiatives.' He said he expects more corporations to scrub numbers from their diversity programs, including supplier programs focused on increasing Black- and minority-owned brands on shelves. Yet ending or scaling back efforts to seek out merchandise that reflects the diversity of U.S. consumers could have broader consequences





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Retail Social Impact DEI Black-Owned Businesses Retail Diversity Equity Inclusion Supplier Diversity Walmart Target

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chiefs Back to Back to Back Super Bowl: A Familiar Foe AwaitsThe Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their third consecutive Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling AFC Championship game. This sets up a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who they previously defeated in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs also announced the hiring of David Higdon as their new Executive Vice President of Communications.

Read more »

Target's DEI Rollback Sparks Boycott Calls and Concerns from Black-Owned BrandsTarget's decision to scale back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, including support for Black-owned businesses, has triggered a backlash. The move, following a federal executive order, has prompted boycotts and expressions of disappointment from Black-owned brands, who fear the impact on their sales and visibility.

Read more »

Black-owned brands warn lefty Target boycott over DEI reversal could actually hurt their businessesCritics are calling for shoppers to boycott Target over its DEI policy reversal – but black-owned brands are asking customers to keep shopping at Target stores.

Read more »

The Quiet Death of DEI: Companies Subtly Retreat From Diversity EffortsDespite the initial fanfare surrounding diversity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, many corporations are quietly scaling back their commitments. Companies like Target, Walmart, and Google have announced major rollbacks of their DEI programs, while others are subtly removing DEI-related language from their annual reports and communications. This shift comes amidst growing political and legal scrutiny of DEI efforts, with some companies fearing backlash from anti-DEI sentiments. Although some companies remain steadfast in their DEI commitments, the trend suggests a potential decline in corporate diversity initiatives.

Read more »

Trump's Anti-DEI Purge Sweeps Across Corporate AmericaFollowing a wave of controversial executive orders, the Trump administration is embarking on a purge of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government and beyond. Trump has labeled DEI initiatives as 'illegal and immoral discrimination,' echoing a broader right-wing backlash against such programs. This trend has seen numerous states consider anti-DEI laws, major companies like Ford and Boeing roll back their DEI efforts, and universities facing pressure to curtail their initiatives. Even some companies in Trump's immediate circle, like McDonald's and Walmart, have scaled back or ended their DEI programs, citing a shifting legal and political climate.

Read more »

Alaska Black Caucus hosts community conversation about DEI programsThe Alaska Black Caucus hosted a community conversation Sunday in response to the order. Everyone is invited to join the virtual meeting to discuss the potential impacts of removing DEI programs.

Read more »